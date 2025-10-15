Man Utd willing to pay up to £52m for SPL striker amid interest in Crystal Palace star

Mateo Retegui and Jean-Philippe Mateta have both been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd could look to sign Mateo Retegui from Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah over the next couple of transfer windows, according to reports.

There were rumours ahead of their match against Sunderland that a bad result could see Man Utd look into replacements for Ruben Amorim over the international break.

However, Amorim led the Red Devils to a 2-0 win over the Black Cats at Old Trafford last weekend and saw Man Utd enter the top half of the Premier League table.

Amorim seems one poor result away from extra pressure at the moment, due to their inconsistent form, and the Man Utd head coach faces Liverpool at Anfield in his side’s first match back after the international break.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to judge Amorim after three years at Old Trafford but the Portuguese’s record of 37 points from 34 Premier League matches is surely setting alarm bells ringing in the boardroom.

But they could support Amorim in January as Man Utd are still struggling to score goals with just nine in their first seven Premier League matches of the season.

That amount would be fine to steer away from relegation but, for a club with aims of pushing up the table, the Red Devils need more goals in their side.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Man Utd have ‘identified a more than interesting target in the Middle East’ to give Benjamin Sesko some competition.

Man Utd are ‘keeping a close eye on’ Retegui, who moved from Atalanta to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah last summer, and they have added him to ‘their list of candidates to strengthen their forward line’.

The Spanish outlet adds: ‘Reports estimate that United could pay between 50 and 60 million euros (£44m and £52m) for his signing, a figure that pales in comparison to what Al Qadsiah paid, but which could convince if they negotiate well.

‘The English club sees Retegui as an interesting player to complement or compete with its current attacking options. His recent performances support this.’

Retegui has scored three goals in four Saudi Pro League appearances, while he has contributed four goals and four assists in Italy’s last four World Cup qualifiers.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is another striker linked to Man Utd and Fichajes claims that the Red Devils have put the France international ‘on their offensive radar’.

In a separate report, the website added: ‘United are looking to strengthen their forward line, and Mateta appears to be a solid alternative. With players like Mbeumo lacking consistent goalscoring potential, the club’s need for him is becoming imperative.

‘According to sources, Palace has valued the player at approximately €50 million to open the door to a possible exit.’

