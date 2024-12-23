Man Utd ‘willing to pay’ £63m to land elite striker as Euro club encourage mammoth raid

United are willing to pay the full price for Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay the £63million release clause for Victor Osimhen, while Napoli are actively trying to push him out the door.

United boss Ruben Amorim has some problems to address at Old Trafford. His side are currently 13th in the Premier League and just lost 3-0 to Bournemouth, who are yet to finish in the top half since their return to the top flight.

A lack of goals is not helping United, with only 21 having been scored in 17 league games this term, a total bettered by all but four sides, with even 18th-placed Wolves having outscored them.

United’s desire for to bring goals to the side has brought them to Osimhen, with a report from Spain stating they are ‘willing to pay’ the striker’s €75million (£63m) release clause to land him.

It follows a report which stated Amorim had directly requested the move for the current Galatasaray loanee, made possible due to a break clause in his deal.

And though parent club Napoli would have no way to stop the move, given the clause, they seem to be actively encouraging it.

Indeed, the report states the figure is an attractive one for them, given the opportunity to make profit.

United may not be unchallenged for Osimhen, though, as it’s believed that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also willing to trigger the clause in January.

If all three of those clubs do so, it would come down to where the Nigerian most wants to play. Given the option between a side topping their league by 10 points, one who are second, and one who are 13th, it seems unlikely the latter would win.

That said, there are other factors than just league position to take into account.

