Man Utd ‘willing to pay a lot’ for Bundesliga star in January as they ‘prepare’ offer for Sancho, Antony relief

Manchester United are lining up a big offer for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

This has been a challenging start to the season for the Red Devils, with off-field issues compounded by a run of three defeats in their last four Premier League matches.

They put up a good fight in a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek but another Premier League defeat to Burnley today would really pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd have lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire since the weekend, joining the likes of Raphael Varane, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.

Beyond that, Jadon Sancho remains absent “pending resolution of a squad discipline issue” and Antony has been given a leave of absence following assault allegations against him.

Sancho was dropped from the squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the international break with Ten Hag revealing he left him out because of poor training performances.

The Man Utd winger hit back on social media before eventually deleting the post – but he is refusing to apologise to Ten Hag and has been made to train away from the first-team squad.

And with Antony away from the side for an indefinite amount of time, Spanish publication Nacional insist that Man Utd are looking to explore a potential deal for Bayern Munich’s Gnabry.

They cover Real Madrid’s interest in the Bayern Munich forward who has ‘always been one of the Madrid president’s greatest wishes’ with Florentino Perez looking to make a move in the future.

But they have a ‘tough rival in the fight to obtain his services’ with Premier League side Man Utd readu to ‘bet heavily on him’.

The Red Devils are ‘willing to pay a lot’ for Gnabry in January and have ‘no problem squandering large fortunes to reinforce Erik Ten Hag ‘s team’.

The Germany international is still contracted to the Bundesliga champions until 2026 and Man Utd are ‘not willing to wait for Gnabry’s contract to expire and are preparing an offer of 50 million euros to get him out of Bayern Munich’.

That is ‘well above’ what Real Madrid are prepared to pay for the German with Perez preferring to wait until he becomes available on a free transfer again.