Man Utd ‘willing to accept’ swap deal proposal in ‘major update’ on Jadon Sancho’s future

Man Utd are ready to accept a swap deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer as a report brings a ‘major update’ on Jadon Sancho’s future.

The England international came off the bench in the first three matches of the season for Man Utd but was left out of the squad entirely for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in September.

No way back for Jadon Sancho under Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag called out Sancho’s poor performances in training as the reason for his omission and the 23-year-old took to social media to defend himself.

Sancho denied Ten Hag’s claims and insisted that he’d been made a “scapegoat” for their poor start to the season before eventually deleting the post.

The Man Utd winger refused to apologise to Ten Hag for his actions and was subsequently banned from the first-team training facilities and made to train elsewhere.

That led to a complete breakdown in their relationship with the Red Devils choosing to move him out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January.

Sancho has two goals and one assist in ten matches in all competitions for Dortmund but it’s unlikely that they will be able to afford a permanent deal this summer.

However, Football Insider claim that Man Utd are now ‘willing to accept an appropriate swap deal or loan move’ for Sancho this summer in a ‘major update’.

Man Utd are still looking for between £40m-50m to make the deal permanent but ‘it is believed that the club are also open to letting the out-of-favour attacker depart temporarily again in an attempt to boost his transfer value or utilise him to facilitate a swap deal.’

How Erik ten Hag persuaded Amad Diallo to stay…

The return of Amad Diallo – who scored the winning goal as Man Utd beat Liverpool 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday – makes a Sancho return even less likely and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained how Ten Hag got the Ivorian to stay in January.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Amad Diallo – what a story for him at the weekend as he hit that late extra time winner to complete Manchester United’s comeback victory over Liverpool to progress to the FA Cup semi-finals.

“In January, Amad had possibilities to go out on loan, or to leave Man United on a permanent transfer. There were many possibilities for him in Italy in particular, with Serie A clubs interested, but also clubs in the Championship in England. He had the opportunity to go to Sunderland again, but he always wanted to stay at Man United, and also Erik ten Hag told him at the end of January ‘stay here, be patient, and your opportunity will come’.

“Now Amad has scored this crucial and memorable goal, and there will be further discussions over his future in the next months to understand the long-term project for him at Old Trafford.”