Man Utd willing to sell £45m star in January if Ten Hag can identify suitable replacement

Manchester United could cash in on Anthony Martial in January if they are able to identify a suitable replacement, according to reports.

Despite not being at their fluid best of late, Erik ten Hag’s side have strung together a good run of results to put themselves back in contention for the top four.

The Red Devils have won their last three Premier League matches and Ten Hag will already have one eye on January as he will be keen to add to his options.

Scoring goals has been their biggest problem so far as they have only hit the back of the net on 16 occasions in their opening 13 matches.

While Rasmus Hojlund has looked good in the Champions League, he is yet to score in the Premier League.

Martial has been handed some more opportunities of late and he was on target in Man Utd’s 3-0 triumph against Everton at the weekend.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding his future. Man Utd do have the option to extend his deal by an extra year, but they have not exercised this option yet.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are open to selling the Frenchman in January, if they receive a suitable offer.

The report also claims that Ten Hag will only let Martial leave if Man Utd are able to identify and sign his replacement in the same window.

Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update of his own on Martial and what the future could hold for the 27-year-old.

“Anthony Martial is another player fans have been keen to understand more about ahead of January, and from what I’m told he remains part of the rotation under Erik ten Hag, he’s not out of the project,” Romano explained.

“Martial, like some other player at United, remains on the same list: if they receive an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, they’re happy to keep him as part of rotations.”

Man Utd signed Martial for a fee which rose to around £45million back in 2015. Given his contract status and injury problems over the years, Man Utd would only receive a snip of that sort of money for the forward these days.

