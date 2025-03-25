Man Utd given windfall boost with Mason Greenwood at risk of being sold amid new deadline

According to reports, former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has slipped in the Marseille pecking order and could be sold this summer.

Greenwood left Man Utd permanently during last year’s summer transfer as he joined Ligue Un outfit Marseille in a deal worth around £26m.

The 23-year-old has not played for Man Utd since January 2022 as he faced charged relating to attempted rape and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service eventually discontinued the case against Greenwood, as the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of conviction.

The Red Devils subsequently conducted an internal investigation into the situation and it was eventually decided that he should leave to kickstart his career elsewhere.

Man Utd found Greenwood a new club during the 2023 summer transfer window as he joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan.

He grabbed ten goals and six assists for Getafe during the 2023/24 season, and this form sparked interest from several elite clubs ahead of this campaign.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio and Juventus were linked with Greenwood before he joined Marseille.

Greenwood made a great start to this campaign, and he has 19 goal involvements in 28 appearances across all competitions.

The ex-United player is going through a difficult patch at Marseille, though. He has started their last two Ligue Un matches on the bench as his ‘attitude’ has been blasted by club chiefs.

Earlier this month, Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted he “expects” Greenwood to do “more”.

“No one can have more respect for him than I do. But that doesn’t change anything: I expect more from him,” De Zerbi said.

“He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough,

“If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined.”

It has been suggested that Greenwood’s overall form in 2024/25 could lead to him leaving Marseille in the summer, and Man Utd have a 50% sell-on clause.

With United needing to raise funds for a huge rebuild ahead of next season, a move for Greenwood would provide a welcome boost and a report from French outfit La Provence claims he has been given ‘two months to win back De Zerbi’.