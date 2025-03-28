Manchester United have been dealt a potential blow as Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Mason Greenwood’s future at Marseille.

Greenwood left Man Utd permanently during the 2024 summer transfer window, as he joined Marseille in a deal worth around £26m.

The Red Devils decided to move Greenwood on after he faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault. This case was discontinued following the withdrawal of key witnesses, but he was sent to Getafe on loan after the Premier League giants conducted an internal investigation.

Greenwood attracted interest from across Europe after he grabbed eight goals and six assists for Getafe and Marseille fended off competition to sign him.

The 23-year-old has 16 goals and three assists in his 28 Marseille appearances, but he started their last two Ligue Un matches on the bench.

Explaining this decision, Marseille boss Robert De Zerbi insisted Greenwood needs to “sacrifice more”.

“No one can have more respect for him than I do,” De Zerbi said.

“But that doesn’t change anything: I expect more from him. He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough.

“If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined.”

Man Utd need to raise funds for a huge summer rebuild, and recent developments regarding Greenwood provided a potential boost as they have a 50% sell-on clause. They could earn around £31m amid interest from PSG.

However, De Zerbi has since poured cold water on exit speculation, insisting he “really adores” Greenwood.

“He’s someone I really adore, just as I adore his father,” De Zerbi said.

“He had a bit of a difficult time with the birth of a daughter. He’s not used to playing intense seasons as a main player. He didn’t push 100% and his physical condition declined. My project is to create something.

“Luis Enrique in Paris, he created a soul, a way of thinking, for example. He agreed to train before the group. He trained very well this week.

“When he pushes and feels good, in my team, he’s the one who plays with 10 other players. If he doesn’t, not because he’s a bad boy, well he has to stay on the bench. Tomorrow, he’ll play.”

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims there’s not been any talks regarding a summer transfer.

“Many rumours but nothing decided at this stage for Greenwood,” Romano revealed.

“There are not even negotiations with other clubs.”