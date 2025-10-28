Man Utd set for £44m windfall as Tottenham want stunning PL return for Mason Greenwood

Man Utd are set for a huge windfall of cash as Tottenham and other clubs line up moves for Marseille striker Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

While at Man Utd, the 24-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood eventually left Old Trafford in July 2024 when he joined Marseille in a deal worth €31.6m with Man Utd retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old has largely performed well for the French side since moving with 21 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue Un appearances last term.

After scoring once as Marseille 2-1 to Lens on Saturday, Greenwood took has tally to the season to eight goals and four assists in 12 matches in all competitions.

There have been reports in the last couple of months claiming that Marseille would now demand as much as €100m with the French club knowing 50 per cent of any sale will go to Man Utd.

If Greenwood was sold for €100m then the Red Devils would be entitled to €50m (£44m) and there are rumours that Premier League sides are now interested.

Our friends at TEAMtalk claim that Barcelona scouts watched his recent performance against Le Havre, in which he scored four goals, and the Catalan giants are now understood to ‘lead the chase’.

The report adds that Premier League sides Tottenham and West Ham are ‘also in the race’ with a report on Monday claiming that Thomas Frank could opt to try and offload Dominic Solanke.

When asked earlier this month whether Greenwood can become one of the world’s elite if he keeps up his current form, Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi replied: “It’s true that Mason can do more, not just in terms of goals scored because in that area he doesn’t need to do better.

“He’s already a top player in front of goal, but he can become one of the best players in the world, because he has the ability.

“He can improve in helping the team when it needs it, when it’s necessary. But I want to protect Mason from criticism, he’s always scored a lot of goals and never missed a training session. But he still has room for improvement.”

