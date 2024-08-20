Man Utd winger Antony has domestic abuse charges dropped by Brazilian police

Man Utd winger Antony has had domestic abuse charges against him dropped by Brazilian police due to a lack of evidence.

Brazil international Antony was given a leave of absence last September, attending a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police over allegations of domestic abuse.

Man Utd promptly said in a statement: “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

“As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

“This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Antony relentlessly denied the allegations against him, giving a tearful interview on live TV, stressing that there is no truth to the claims.

“It’s something that doesn’t cross my mind,” he said.

“I know the truth and it will show up. I know there are a lot of people butchering me, but the truth comes out.”

The 24-year-old missed three Premier League matches at the start of 2023/24 as a result of his period of absence.

Thankfully for Antony, he has now been cleared of any wrongdoing by police in Brazil after they found insufficient evidence, as widely reported.

After a year-long investigation, the Public Security Secretariat told Brazilian media: “The case was processed under confidentiality.

“More information should be requested from the courts.”

A press release from Antony’s legal team read: “The defence of the player Antony Matheus Dos Santos, in view of the news published by the press this Tuesday, publicly confirms that the police investigation opened at the 5th Women’s Defence Precinct of Sao Paulo, of the Civil Police, was closed without indictment.

“The defence has always believed that the investigations, which are being conducted under secrecy, would prove Antony’s innocence.”

It is believed that a separate case by Greater Manchester Police remains ongoing and the victim’s legal representative has stated that they are hoping the Public Prosecutor’s Office will file a criminal complaint.

They said: “It should be noted that there is overwhelming evidence that leaves no doubt that Gabriela was the victim, here in Brazil and in England, of physical and psychological aggression.

“Therefore, we await the statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, trusting and hoping that a formal criminal complaint will be filed against former player Antony, who should be prosecuted and, ultimately, convicted for his multiple acts of violence against women.”

If you are a ­victim of domestic abuse, SupportLine is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm to 8pm on 01708 765200.

The charity’s email support ­service is open weekdays and weekends during the crisis – messageinfo@supportline.org.uk.

Women’s Aid provides a live chat service – available weekdays from 8am-6pm and weekends 10am-6pm.

You can also call the freephone 24-hour ­National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247