Antony has revealed why he mocked Coventry City players after Manchester United beat the Championship side on penalties in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils looked to be cruising into the FA Cup final as they were 3-0 in front against Championship outfit Coventry City on Sunday afternoon.

Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet but a goal from Ellis Simms with 20 minutes to go kickstarted a Man Utd capitulation.

A deflected strike from Callum O’Hare made it 3-2 before a Haji Wright penalty in stoppage time took the tie into extra-time.

Coventry looked to have won it at the end of extra-time as Victor Torp found the net but his goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Casemiro failed to find the net with Man Utd’s first spot-kick but their remaining penalty takers converted as Erik ten Hag’s side won 4-2 to edge past their opponents.

“You prat.”

Most of Man Utd’s squad were subdued after their penalty shoot-out win but Antony was caught cupping his ears in the direction of Coventry’s players.

In response to this act, former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonhalor hit out at the “shameless flop”.

“Antony cups his ears as he celebrates in front of Coventry players?” Agbonlahor tweeted.

“Is this guy the most shameless flop ever to grace our beautiful league? Shame on you Antony, you wouldn’t even start for Coventry you prat.”

TalkSPORT presenter Jeff Stelling added: “Harry Maguire’s brilliant and dignified reaction at the full-time whistle with the Coventry players and Antony’s terrible, undignified celebration.”

Ten Hag was asked about Antony’s actions during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. The United head coach has claimed that the winger was provoked.

“He [Antony] was [provoked] and should not react like this,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“You have not seen the provocation, only the reaction, but he should not do it.

“We should acknowledge the performance of Coventry, coming back at 70 minutes when we dominated the game.

“The game must be closed, but the comeback from their side was very good.”

Taking to social media, Antony has since offered his response to the incident. Attempting to defend his act, he argued that he was “defending” his club.

“Coventry proved why they reached the semi-final,” Antony said.

“We seeked this spot in the final for our fans and we achieved.

“The way our fans were treated by their player was not nice and I, in the heat of the moment, I’ve reacted to the provocations in a natural defence of my club!”

