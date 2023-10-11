Man Utd won’t achieve anything with McTominay in the team, says former Red Devil

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay “is not a player you want in your team if you want to achieve something”, according to former Red Devil Paul Parker.

McTominay came off the bench to save the day against Brentford for United on Saturday, scoring a brace in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win.

The Scotland international has been heavily linked with the Old Trafford exit and has slipped down the pecking order this season following the signings of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat.

And although Parker doesn’t doubt the midfielder’s commitment, he’s convinced McTominay is not equipped to get United back fighting for the biggest prizes.

Parker told bettingexpert.com: “It was great for Scott McTominay to come on and score the brace. It was great to see a player that came through as a youngster to do well and with everything he has been through under these circumstances it was nice to see him experience something good.

“If you look at a player who you know will do his best and give 100% every game, Scott McTominay would be one of those players. He has always given everything he has got.

“But as I’ve said before, McTominay is not a player that you would want to play in your team if you want to achieve something.

“But is Scott McTominay going to improve Man United in the future? I would say no. Does Erik ten Hag see him as one of his regular players? I think the answer to that question would be no.

“Would you ever want to rely on him against Liverpool or in the Manchester derby? The answer would be no again. It hasn’t worked before and we can’t keep hoping that it will work one day and that’s why he should focus on performing well until he can sign for a new club in January.”

Gary Neville took aim at McTominay’s critics on social media after his display against Brentford, insisting he “would run through a brick wall for the club”.

“The stuff on social media I have seen over the last few weeks, I think that’s the classic when a club is falling apart when you start to have your fanbase and media people questioning the work ethic of a kid who has come through the academy since the age of seven or eight. Sorry, I am not having that – that is one kid who would run through a brick wall for the club.”

