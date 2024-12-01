Man Utd ‘working intensively’ on three signings after ‘clear trend’ over exit revealed
Man Utd are ‘working intensively’ on three midfield signings with the Red Devils set to allow Christian Eriksen to leave on a free transfer, according to reports.
The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town last Sunday with Marcus Rashford opened the scoring inside two minutes before a long-range deflected effort from Omari Hutchinson gave the Tractor Boys a share of the spoils.
The point pushed Man Utd up one place to 12th in the Premier League table at the time and also marked a small forward step in Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge of the Red Devils.
There has been a lot of change at Man Utd – who host Everton on Sunday – this season with five new signings in the summer transfer window and a number of players also departing Old Trafford.
Many of those new signings were agreed to by Erik ten Hag – who left after a terrible first nine matches of the Premier League season – and now there are worries that Amorim will find it hard to replicate his 3-4-3 formation successfully with the current squad at Old Trafford.
Man Utd need a number of new players with a centre-forward and a left-back emerging as a couple of their priorities over the next couple of transfer windows, while a midfield revamp is also now on the cards.
It is claimed that by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg that Man Utd are “targeting” three midfield signings as they look for a number 6, number 8 and number 10.
Plettenberg wrote on X: “The current and clear trend is that Christian #Eriksen’s contract will not be extended after the season. #MUFC The 32-year-old is therefore likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer at the latest.
“Meanwhile, Manchester United are working intensively on securing new midfield signings, targeting both the No. 6/8 and No. 10 positions.”
Noussair Mazraoui has perhaps been the only Man Utd signing over the summer that has been a success so far this season with Moroccan revealing that coming to the club with Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich has made settling in easier.
Mazraoui said: “It’s a big compliment to hear the coach say nice things. What can I say? I try my best every day and in every game. I give my all for the team, for the coach and for the supporters.
“We are all in this together. It isn’t about one player. This is the first time I have played in this position. You have to view the game differently because you are not as high up the pitch like when you are the full-back.
“But you get more time on the ball and you must make the most of that in the build-up. There are some different things I have to do but it’s still the same game. Of course, I played alongside De Ligt at Bayern and having him alongside me makes life 10-times easier.”