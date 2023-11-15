According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘will order’ Erik ten Hag to ‘end his feud’ with Manchester United and England star Erik ten Hag.

Ratcliffe is set to become a minority stakeholder of Man Utd as his £1.4bn deal to purchase a 25% share is on the brink of being completed.

The Brit is making this investment with a view to becoming their majority stakeholder in a couple of years but he will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford as soon as his deal is over the line.

Chief executive Richard Arnold’s exit has already been confirmed ahead of a Ratcliffe-inspired overhaul and there is also a lot of work to do on the pitch.

Man Utd have won four of their past five Premier League games but they crawled over the line in wins against Brentford, Sheffield United, Fulham and Luton Town.

Ten Hag is under a lot of pressure and he is currently without Sancho, who has been ousted following his fallout with the head coach.

After being omitted from Man Utd’s squad to face Arsenal at the start of September, Sancho – who joined them for £73m in 2021 – took to social media to claim that he had been made to be a “scapegoat” after Ten Hag bemoaned his poor performances in training.

Sancho is yet to apologise for his comments so it currently looks likely that he will leave Man Utd during the upcoming January transfer window.

But The Daily Star are of the understanding that ‘Ratcliffe will order Ten Hag to end his feud with Sancho’.

The ‘axed’ winger has been ‘frozen out’ by Ten Hag and ‘one of Ratcliffe’s priorities will be to resolve his future’. The report explains.

‘Ratcliffe is said to be alarmed at how the bust-up between the two has escalated. ‘He knows the team are being deprived of a £70m player, while the longer Sancho remains sidelined the more his value plummets. Sancho is expected to leave United in the January transfer window, either permanently or on-loan. But Ratcliffe is worried the on-going stand off is damaging one of the club’s assets. ‘He intends meeting Ten Hag to discuss what can be done, and would like the pair to settle their differences. It remains to be seen if Ten Hag is willing to offer Sancho an olive branch. ‘He was prepared to allow Sancho back into the fold if he apologised and showed some contrition. But Sancho has refused, and Ten Hag believes even if he did say sorry now it has taken so long it would be insincere.’

