Neville reveals ‘the worst decision Amorim made’ at Man Utd with one star ‘killed’

Gary Neville thinks leaving Kobbie Mainoo out of his Man Utd side was the “worst decision Ruben Amorim made” while at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils decided to sack the Portuguese coach last month after an awful 14 months at Old Trafford with Michael Carrick replacing Amorim as interim boss until the end of the season.

Man Utd have won four and drawn one of their five matches under Carrick as they moved up into the top four of the Premier League.

Mainoo has started all five of those games under the former midfielder with the England international benched for every other Premier League game this season during Amorim’s tenure.

And Neville insists leaving Mainoo out of his side was the “worst decision” that Amorim made during his time at Man Utd.

Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast: “Kobbie Mainoo didn’t even get a chance under Ruben really

“If you think about it now and look at Mainoo in this team, that looks like the worst decision Ruben Amorim made.”

The former Man Utd right-back had previously criticised Amorim’s handling of Mainoo, accusing the former Sporting CP boss of “killing” the academy graduate.

Neville said last month: “I must admit, I never liked the handling of Mainoo. I think we talked about that a lot on this show. I never liked the handling of that.

“When he [Amorim] said at the start of the season that it was him or Bruno [Fernandes], I never agreed with that.

“It killed Kobbie Mainoo. It killed him publicly. And then he never put him in the team at all, apart from against Grimsby in the cup.”

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown has accused Sir Jim Ratcliffe of “destroying everything” the club stands for after the Red Devils co-owner was criticised for claiming Britain had been “colonised by immigrants”.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’ve made my feelings on the hierarchy at Man United clear.

“Since then, I’ve seen no evidence to make me change my mind, and I can’t think of a decision or statement they’ve made which has been positive for the club.

“These latest comments are damaging to the club, not just because of the controversy around it, but also because of what Man United means as an institution.

“INEOS have destroyed everything Man United stands for, it’s not just these comments, it’s the decision to sack hundreds of staff, to raise ticket prices and all of that.

“Ratcliffe said in an interview before that the club could have gone bust without those decisions, while at the same time spending hundreds of millions on players.

“This one is nothing short of a disgrace, it’s beyond belief on many grounds, not just politically but when you consider all of the ‘immigrants’ who make this club and other clubs across Britain what they are. It’s ignorant and completely out of line.

“In the position that he is in, to come out with a statement like that, I can’t believe it. The players and staff are trying their best to get Man United back to the top, I cannot say the same for INEOS.”