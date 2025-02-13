Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez claims ‘jinx’ Paul Scholes ‘wouldn’t survive in Argentina’ after the Red Devils legend criticised the defender and a number of his teammates.

Scholes was asked on The Overlap what was concerning him about his former club and Ruben Amorim’s first three months at the helm.

He said: “A big concern for me is that we’ve been crying out for a left wing-back. We buy one [In Patrick Dorgu] and it tells me his [Ruben Amorim’s] head is a little bit fried and confused at the minute because he plays him at right wing-back and keeps Dalot on the left. What’s going on here?”

On Amorim’s future, Scholes added: “Look, I’m not at the point where I’m thinking it’s the wrong decision [to appoint Amorim]. Because he’s coming into a mess and still feels like a mess.”

Speaking about what has concerned him the most, Scholes continued: “A few things have been concerning. There’s a lot of stuff he needs to do, we all know that, especially in transfer windows.

“But I don’t see a core of players who are going to compete. Look at the spine of Liverpool’s team. I don’t think Man United have any of that in any position.

“I think a new goalkeeper is needed, possibly two centre-halves, one midfielder and one forward. They need to create a spine to then add to it.

“Yoro is a young player but I haven’t liked what I’ve seen so far. Did you see the Southampton game? Look, he’s a young player and I would keep him in the squad.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool knocked off the top of Premier League mood rankings

👉 Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘skint basically’ so Man Utd are ‘screwed’

👉 Premier League prize money calculated after Arsenal missed out on record payment in 2023/24

Matthijs De Ligt was signed by Ten Hag in the summer transfer window but Scholes doesn’t think the Dutchman or Lisandro Martinez are good enough if Man Utd want to win the Premier League in the future.

Asked if he rates De Ligt, Scholes added: “Not really. Where are your ambitions? I’m talking about getting a team to win the Premier League.

“Are you going to win the Premier League with De Ligt and Yoro as your centre-halves? Is ‘quite good’ good enough for Manchester United?

“Even when Lisandro Martinez is fit he’s not good enough to win the Premier League.

“With De Ligt, his age and his amount of clubs does concern me. He seems to have got worse as he’s got older. Those clubs have got rid of him for a reason.”

Martinez took particular issue with Scholes comments, taking to social media to fire back at the Red Devils legend.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘This jinx guy is really hurting….You put him in Argentina, and he wouldn’t survive.’

Martinez will be on the sidelines for the rest of the season having suffered an ACL injury against Crystal Palace last week.