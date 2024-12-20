Man Utd: Arsenal legend Wright blasts Rashford critics: ‘You would take 1% of his career’

Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks some people are “desperate to see” Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford “fail so that you can say you were right”.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim chose to leave Rashford and team-mate Alejandro Garnacho out of his 20-man squad to face arch-rivals Man City in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

It came after a week of speculation linking the England international with a move away from Old Trafford with reports claiming Man Utd are willing to accept ‘top offers’ in the January transfer window for the forward.

Rashford, who was not involved in the squad for their 4-3 defeat to Tottenham on Thursday night either, told journalist Henry Winter in an interview that he is now “ready for a new challenge” away from Man Utd.

Man Utd forward Rashford said: “For me, personally, I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’ You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me. I will always be a Red…

“When I leave Manchester United, I’ll make a statement and it will be from me. That’s for sure… Lack of professionalism? I do feel misunderstood but I’m fine with it. I’m a very simple person. I love football. That’s been my life from the beginning…

“I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now. The best is yet to come? 100%. That’s my mentality…

“It’s disheartening to be left out of a Derby but it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on. It’s disappointing but I’m also someone as I’ve got older I can deal with setbacks. What to do? Cry about it? Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

There is plenty of discussion about where Rashford could now end up in January with links to Spanish sides Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest.

But Arsenal legend Wright thinks some people are too quick to write off Rashford with some of the Man Utd star’s critics “desperate” to see him fail.

Wright said on Instagram in a passionate rant: “I got to Arsenal at 28, but you expect ME to write off someone with the ability Marcus [Rashford] has at 27!!!! So many of you are desperate to see these young people fail so that you can say you were right! You would take 1% of the career Marcus has had!”