Wright picks out Man Utd man who showed ‘total lack of respect’ to team-mate in Bournemouth loss

Diogo Dalot showed a “total lack of respect” towards Manchester United team-mate Rasmus Hojlund during their loss to Bournemouth, according to Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing season so far with Erik ten Hag’s men currently sixth in the Premier League following their 3-0 loss to the Cherries on Saturday, while they are out of the League Cup and on the brink of an early exit from the Champions League.

Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi handed Man Utd their seventh loss of the Premier League season with Ten Hag’s side collapsing in humiliating fashion just three days after impressively beating Chelsea.

Man Utd have been struggling to score goals in the Premier League this term with the Red Devils finding the back of the net just 18 times in 16 matches.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojund is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League, while Anthony Martial and last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford have scored just two each in all competitions.

But it was Man Utd right-back Dalot who frustrated Arsenal legend Wright on Saturday with the Portugal international shooting rather than passing to Hojlund, who was in a better position.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker prompted Wright on the incident, he said: “There was a moment in the game that kind of summed up why things have gone awry at Manchester United.”

To which Wright added: “For me, it was when I saw… It was [Diogo] Dalot, and at 1-0 and we are talking about Hojlund’s come on now and he wants his chance.

“This is good play from them, He gets in, he’s got to square this, he’s got to square it to him. I think there’s a total lack of respect for him, he doesn’t even acknowledge [him]… look at him he’s had a shot from the most ridiculous angle, he’s upset with himself.

“But he doesn’t even look for Hojlund, has a ridiculous shot and then Bournemouth scored a minute later, Hojlund has got to be pulling him up in the dressing room about that, he’s got to say ‘come on’.”

Speaking about the result and performance against Bournemouth, Ten Hag said in his post-match interview: “Of course, annoyed and disappointed, definitely. I expected something different.

“I hoped before the game you can build on the performance and result from Chelsea, so then it’s very disappointing. That (consistency) is of course the question, but I think we have to always be ready for the game, so I have to take the responsibility for that.

“I have to prepare my team so that they are ready for the game, so from my point of view I’m very disappointed the way we started so I have to do the things better.”

Ten Hag added: “We are really inconsistent. We have the abilities to do it, but you have to do it every game and every third day.”