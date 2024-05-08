Arsenal icon Ian Wright has leapt to the defence of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro after the Brazil international was slammed by Jamie Carragher.

Man Utd spent an initial fee of around £60m to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid during the 2022 summer transfer window.

This transfer came about after the Red Devils failed to tempt Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong to ditch FC Barcelona for a move to Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants were mocked after this signing was confirmed for spending such a significant fee to sign the 32-year-old. He enjoyed a strong debut season at Man Utd but his form has severely declined this term.

“He needs to call it a day…”

Casemiro produced one of his worst performances for Man Utd on Monday night as he made several mistakes in his side’s embarrassing 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

After this game, Sky Sports pundit Carragher slammed Casemiro as he encouraged the experienced Man Utd star to “call it a day”.

“I said at half-time he’s (Ten Hag) got to bring Casemiro off,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

MORE ON MANCHESTER UNITED FROM F365…

👉 ‘Deluded’ Ten Hag must learn ‘real lesson’ from Arteta as ‘big red flag’ at Manchester United named

👉 Man Utd: Report rejects Southgate ‘chosen’ one claim with Tuchel among ‘three candidates’

“I know he’s got kids on the bench but I think Casemiro, deadly serious, should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the [FA] cup final.

“And he should be thinking ‘I need to go to the MLS or Saudi’. I’m deadly serious. He’s aging, the people around him they need to tell him this has to stop.

“We are watching one of the greats of the modern time playing in one of the best midfields we’ve seen who dominated Europe.

“Him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfields. Could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield we all loved (with) [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta.

“He’s been an absolute great. I am nowhere near on a level of what that man has achieved. Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil, playing for Real Madrid.

“But I always remember something when I retired myself, there was a saying I always remember as a footballer, “leave the football before the football leaves you”.

“The football has left him at this top level he needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”

READ NEXT: Ten Hag sack may now be inevitable, but where Man Utd go next remains an insoluble puzzle



Wright has moved to defend Casemiro, though. The Arsenal legend thinks Carragher was being “disrespectful” as the Man Utd star is a “world-class player”.

“I wanted to mention Casemiro quickly because he’s been one of the main talking points after that game,” Wright said via his Wrighty’s House Podcast.

“We saw Jamie Carragher mention him on the show, about how great he’s been over the years and that maybe he should stop now and go to the MLS or Saudi which I thought was really quite disrespectful if I’m being honest.

Wright added: “Whatever people say about him, I don’t think he is done. I don’t think he is. You can see we’re talking about a world-class player who’s played in a world-class team. A club of United’s stature should have players who can help him.”

More: Manchester United | Casemiro