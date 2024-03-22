Ian Wright insists that Alejandro Garnacho is a “massive problem” for everybody he faces and will only improve as Man Utd become less “chaotic”.

The 19-year-old has nailed down a regular place in Erik ten Hag’s side this season after making just five starts in the previous campaign at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has made 38 appearances in all competitions this campaign, contributing seven goals and three assists in the process.

The Argentina international played a key role as Man Utd beat Liverpool 4-3 before the international break, providing the assist for Amad Diallo’s dramatic extra-time winner.

And Wright thinks there is a lot more to come from the winger, the Arsenal legend told the Ringer FC podcast: “I need to mention Garnacho because he is a massive problem for everybody.

“In spells and in moments during that game he was doing some unbelievable things. I thought it was a very impressive performance in a massive game for him, especially considering his age.

“As soon as they get the structure right around him he can start to learn more and know where he needs to be in a game because at the moment it’s so chaotic in there.

“But if that happens then we’re really going to see the best of him, we really are.”

Former Arsenal and Southampton winger Theo Walcott has praised Garnacho for his “arrogance” and called the youngster a “beautiful player”.

Walcott added: “The thing about Garnacho which I always like, he always gets into spaces where it’s hard to pick him up. He makes runs off the ball, but not just that, it’s his end product as well and the passion that we see.

“He’s always available for the ball. And what I like about him, he’s always positive, every time he gets the ball. It’s a generation of inverted wingers, but he likes to go on the outside, which I really enjoy. He’s always keeping the full-back guessing. He always manages to create so much space for himself.

“He’s always in demand, always wants the ball. He’s got that sort of arrogance about himself to try things too. Even in the 120th minute he can still do it. And not just that, he seemed to run faster and faster with the ball.

“I feel like he’s got the veins of a Manchester United player. He’s a beautiful player.”

