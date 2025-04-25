Wright backs Rashford to complete move to shock PL club with ‘no chance’ of Man Utd return

Arsenal legend Ian Wright reckons Marcus Rashford would be “dangerous” at Newcastle with “no chance” he returns to Man Utd in the summer.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford at the end of the January transfer window after the England international had been frozen out by Ruben Amorim.

Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of this season with the Villans reportedly having a £40m option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

And Rashford – who hasn’t played for Man Utd since their Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzen in mid-December – has been in brilliant form for Aston Villa with four goals and four assists in 17 matches in all competitions.

Any club wishing to buy Rashford in the summer could struggle to afford his huge wage demands but Wright reckons Newcastle would be a good next destination for the Man Utd loanee.

When a move to St James’ Park for Rashford was suggested to him, Wright said on his Ringer FC podcast: “It’s the kind of signing Newcastle should be making.

“That would be amazing. That would be dangerous. Rashford at Newcastle? Yeah. That would be really good. I really like that for Rashford. Rashford at Newcastle can be dangerous.”

When asked if Rashford could end up returning to Man Utd in the summer, Wright said: “Nope. No chance.”

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: FA Cup semi-finals, Liverpool, Fredricson, Maresca, Copa del Rey Clasico

👉 Elanga to Man Utd, Solanke to Liverpool in Premier League re-sign list

👉 Ferdinand, Giggs name Man City star who is ‘100 per cent’ a Man Utd player as ‘interesting’ transfer tipped

Despite his impressive form in recent months, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has questioned whether Aston Villa can trust Rashford enough to splash out on a permanent deal.

Souness told the Daily Mail: “The question I’d be asking as Aston Villa consider whether to sign Marcus Rashford permanently is this: ‘Can you trust him?’

“Has he really pulled up any trees in his time on loan? Unai Emery will know more having seen him up close. He has started him in key games but has he really done enough?

“Aston Villa know this is a huge transfer for Manchester United. If they pay the £40m fee it gives United greater headroom with Profit and Sustainability to buy in the summer, so why should Villa do United any favours?

“They know how desperate United are so they’ll likely bid low. Villa won’t want to match his wages as they’ll have everyone else knocking on the manager’s door asking for over £300,000 a week.

“They know United need to sell him and they’ll also have to weigh him in to go. But you are still wondering what has changed?

“This is a Manchester boy who had to leave his boyhood club. They gave him a big, big contract and he let them down big time.

“What is different in his life? Are the same people supposedly responsible for looking out for him, still around?

“And if he signs, how long is it before he reverts to the same moody individual who struggled to turn up for Manchester United.

“Can you trust him is the biggest question. Aston Villa are a huge football club that have to be in the Champions League and for that you need players you can rely on.”