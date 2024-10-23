Man Utd: Xavi ‘demands’ £83m signing to ‘replace Ten Hag’ as INEOS ‘consider’ selling ‘unhappy’ star

According to reports, former FC Barcelona head coach Xavi has ‘demanded’ one signing ‘to replace’ Erik ten Hag as Manchester United ‘hold talks’.

Ten Hag is under pressure at Man Utd as he is one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Despite finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag kept his job after Man Utd won the FA Cup.

The Red Devils were linked with several potential replacements in the summer, but Ten Hag penned a one-year contract extension to commit his future to the Premier League giants.

However, Ten Hag has very little credit in the bank and could have done with a positive start to the 2024/25 season. The pressure on him has eased slightly following their much-needed win against Brentford at the weekend, but he will be under increased scrutiny if Man Utd struggle against Fenerbahce and/or West Ham this week.

A report from The Daily Mail claims former Barcelona boss Xavi – who has been out of work since leaving the La Liga giants at the end of last season – is an option to replace Ten Hag.

‘Mail Sport understands that intermediaries have made contact with the former Barcelona star twice in the last few months. ‘A four-man delegation led by chief executive Omar Berrada flew out to Barcelona last Thursday, although United sources say that a number of high-level meetings have taken place in the Catalan capital recently because co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been there to support Ineos Britannia sailing team in their battle with New Zealand for the America’s Cup. ‘But it has also fuelled speculation that Xavi could be a contender if Ten Hag is axed after two-and-half years in charge. ‘Ten Hag’s assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy would be an obvious short-term replacement – and Xavi has also made it clear that he doesn’t want to coach in Spain again.’

A report in Spain says Xavi would be willing to join Man Utd, but he has ‘demanded’ one signing ‘to replace’ Ten Hag. It is said that his ‘one key request is the arrival of Raphinha’.

It was reported in the summer that Barcelona were willing to offload Raphinha to raise funds for signings, but the former Leeds United star has been superb this season. He has six goals and eight assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Despite this, the report claims Barcelona remain open to offloading Raphinha and he could be a ‘solution’ for Man Utd.

‘Barcelona would be willing to let him go, but only if they receive an offer close to 100 million euros (£83m), which is a high price for anyone interested in his services. ‘Manchester United, meanwhile, are considering selling Marcus Rashford, who has not had the expected impact this season. ‘The possible arrival of Raphinha to the English club would be seen as a solution to replace the English international and form a top trident alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.’

Rashford was recently urged to revive his career in Serie A as the “unhappy” Man Utd star was accused of “not caring”.