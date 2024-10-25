Man Utd: Xavi ‘asks’ for £67m ‘perfect’ signing to replace Ten Hag after two other ‘demands’

Former Barcelona boss Xavi has demanded that Man Utd attempt to make one signing in order for him to replace Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new season with Ten Hag’s side currently 12th in the Premier League standings after eight matches.

Man Utd have only scored seven goals in the Premier League this season with their 2-1 win over Brentford last weekend only their third victory of the campaign.

There were rumours heading into the international break that Ten Hag could be sacked after surviving the chop in the summer despite INEOS talking to other managers about potentially replacing the Dutchman.

Thomas Tuchel – before he was made the new England manager – Thomas Frank, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe, Maxi Allegri and Xavi have been among the names linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Man Utd have been in talks with former Barcelona boss Xavi with speculation that the Spaniard is keen on signing Fermin Lopez and Raphinha.

And now reports in Spain claim that Xavi has ‘asked’ for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as yet another apparent transfer demand before he agrees to take over from Ten Hag.

It is claimed that ‘his agility in one-on-one situations and his versatility in attack make him a perfect player for the style that Xavi might want to implement at United’.

Napoli’s ‘asking price would be around €80m (£67m), a figure that Manchester United could be willing to pay if Xavi takes over the reins of the club’ with INEOS viewing Kvaratskhelia as a ‘high-potential investment and is open to putting a significant sum on the table to secure his signing.’

Earlier this month, former Liverpool midfielder James McAteer revealed his bewilderment at INEOS’ decision to give Ten Hag a contract extension in the summer.

McAteer told Gambling Zone: “Manchester United’s decision to give Erik ten Hag a new contract in the summer is a decision I’m still scratching my head about. I find it bewildering.

“From what we were hearing on the outside, United did speak to a few candidates to replace him in the summer.

“They obviously didn’t get their man. To then go and pin all of their hopes on ten Hag and to give him over a hundred million to spend looks like a crazy decision if you had doubts about him in the first place, which they clearly did.

“The players heads would have been scrambled in the dressing room. I think they were all expecting a new manager to come in, and then they find out that ten Hag is staying.

“INEOS have come in and they’ve completely overhauled the football team at an executive level. There was a sense of excitement that they would fix the problems at the club.

“They’ve appointed Dan Ashworth to oversee that strategy and move the club forward. He’s got a brilliant reputation as has Jason Wilcox – you would think they will get it right at some point, but you have to question their decision-making on what they’ve done over the last four months.

“The Manchester United job is too big for ten Hag. He’s shown that, over the last 10 games when pressure is on, he can’t step up to the mark. I think he’s lost the dressing room.

“The United players look bewildered with what’s going on – you can see that from a lot of their performances. Bruno Fernandes looks utterly frustrated with the situation and I think a lot of his attitude is born out of a frustration with what’s going on behind the scenes and Erik ten Hag’s training and ideas. The Manchester United players look lost under this manager.”

