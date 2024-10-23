Xavi demands second signing he ‘fully trusts’ at Man Utd after ‘holding talks’ with INEOS

Xavi wants to sign Fermin Lopez if he takes over at Man Utd.

Former Barcelona boss Xavi has demanded a second signing from INEOS if he decides to take over at Man Utd, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new Premier League season in Erik ten Hag’s third campaign as Red Devils manager.

Ten Hag won the League Cup and guided them to a top-four finish in his first season at Old Trafford before regressing to eighth last term, although he did manage to win the FA Cup.

With INEOS speaking to other managers in the summer about potentially replacing him, the pressure was on this term to start the new season well.

However, after eight Premier League matches, Man Utd are currently 12th in the Premier League table with Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brentford just their third victory of the season.

Their poor performances and results have led to speculation around Ten Hag’s future and potential replacements if Man Utd choose to replace the former Ajax man.

A report earlier today claimed that Xavi, Edin Terzic, Ruben Amorim and Ruud van Nistelrooy now made up the Red Devils’ new four-man shortlist to replace Ten Hag.

It comes after claims in the Daily Mail that Man Utd co-owners INEOS have held talks with former Barcelona boss Xavi to gauge whether he would be a good replacement for Ten Hag.

There have been claims that Xavi wants Man Utd to sign former Leeds winger Raphinha from Barcelona if he’s to agree to take the job at Old Trafford.

And now reports in Spain insist that the former Barcelona midfielder has demanded a second signing from the Catalan giants in the form of Spain international Fermin Lopez.

Xavi ‘would like to take’ Fermin to Man Utd after the ‘young academy graduate won the coach’s trust thanks to his dedication, quality and ability to make a difference in the midfield’.

Fermin is a player he ‘fully trusts’ but it remains to be seen whether Barcelona ‘are willing to let one of their most promising young talents go’.

Man Utd brought in five signings over the summer transfer window, including Manuel Ugarte, but the Uruguay international is yet to find his stride at Old Trafford.

And former Red Devils defender Wes Brown reckons Ugarte will turn out to be a good signing for Man Utd in years to come.

Brown told Instant Casino: “I think people can see Manuel Ugarte is still settling in. I do however think he’s a good player – he gets about the pitch and makes a lot of tackles, which is what you want from your holding midfielder.

“I feel he’ll start to play a lot more when his match fitness is slightly better but I think he’s a great signing – Erik ten Hag just needs to work out how best to use him and allow him to get a feel for his style of play. Coming into English football from the French league isn’t easy, so I think he’s performed quite well all things considered.”

