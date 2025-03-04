Man Utd manager target Xavi has demanded two signings in order to accept an offer from the Red Devils to replace Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a season to forget under Amorim with Man Utd winning just five of their 16 Premier League matches under the Portuguese head coach.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League table after 27 matches and a stunning 34 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

Performances since Erik ten Hag was sacked at the end of October have been even worse with the players struggling to embrace Amorim’s playing style, tactics and philosophy.

Under normal circumstances Amorim would already be under pressure to save his job but the sh**show at Man Utd has been going on for far too long under numerous managers.

Despite their terrible position in the Premier League, Amorim made a bold claim over the weekend: “The goal is to win the Premier League. I know we are losing games but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don’t know how long it will take. We have a goal and we continue forward no matter what.”

But Wayne Rooney called him out as “naive” as the pressure builds on the Man Utd boss to get some results.

Rooney said: “I think it’s a little naive to say they’re looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they’re a long way off that.

“I think he’ll get time but it’s not a free hit because he’ll expect more from Manchester United than what we’re seeing since he’s been in. He says winning the Premier League, how can they compete? To get further up the table, I think that’s the next step for them.”

However, there are rumours that Amorim may not get a chance to win the Premier League over the next couple of years with reports in Spain claiming that the Man Utd boss ‘could be sacked in the summer’ and replaced by former Barcelona manager Xavi.

On Xavi, it is claimed ‘the possibility of joining the English team is very attractive to him, which is why he has resumed talks with Jim Ratcliffe, and has already made his first requests’.

Xavi ‘would request the signature of two former pupils, starting with Frenkie de Jong’ who was ‘on their agenda before Xavi’s request, as he was also an obsession for Ten Hag’.

And Xavi’s ‘other wish at Barca would be Ronald Araujo’ and their ‘distant’ relationship towards the end of his tenure at the Camp Nou ‘has not been an impediment for him to ask United to sign him’.

De Jong is valued at around €40m, while Araujo could be available for about €70m, meaning Man Utd could satisfy Xavi’s requests with a €110m (£91m) spend.

