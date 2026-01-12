Xavi backed for permanent Man Utd position as job conditions are revealed

Xavi is said to be open to a Premier League move but there has been no contact with Manchester United yet.

Man Utd need to present a project to Xavi “that aligns with his idea of the football that he wants to put in place”, according to Gaizka Mendieta.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim earlier this month as they look to go in a different direction after a terrible 14 months at Old Trafford.

Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League last season and continued their inconsistent form this season, with the Red Devils seventh in the table but just six points ahead of 15th-placed Bournemouth.

The Red Devils, who lost 2-1 to Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday, are set to appoint a new interim boss until the end of the season with former midfielder Michael Carrick now the frontrunner for the job.

Man Utd will then appoint a permanent successor to Amorim in the summer with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, England’s Thomas Tuchel and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann among the host of names linked.

Speculation has also seen former Barcelona head coach Xavi mooted as a potential next Man Utd manager with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming the Spaniard “would love to coach in the Premier League”.

Romano said last week: “What I can say is that Xavi would love to coach in the Premier League. He feels ready to return to coaching and write a new chapter after his departure from Barcelona and taking some time to disconnect.

“He is ready and very open to managing in the Premier League one day, but at the moment, I am not aware of negotiations between Xavi and Manchester United.”

And now Xavi’s former Barcelona and Spain team-mate Mendieta has outlined the 45-year-old’s conditions for taking on the role at Old Trafford.

Mendieta told Boyle Sports: “Xavi would definitely understand what a club like Manchester United needs in terms of the history and how the fans demand trophies.

“I think that’s probably in line with Barca when he joined them. Knowing Xavi, I think what would be a priority though, is the project. It’s a huge club, but he will need to see something that makes him really want to do it.

“It’s something that he needs to be excited about. He wouldn’t join just because it’s United, but because there’s a project behind it. It needs to be a project that aligns with his idea of the football that he wants to put in place.

“He would not go just for the sake of being Man Utd manager, he would need to be given the tools he needs to play his type of football.”

When asked about his future last year, Xavi revealed: “Of course? Where, I don’t know.There’s no hurry for me, but I’d like a good project.

“Like, ‘You have four years to work and make a project.’ I’d love to work in the Premier League because I love the passion there. In Spain, it’s too much about the result.

“Or a national team, that would appeal. When I dreamed about being a coach, I dreamed about being in a World Cup or European Championship.”