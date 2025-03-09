Xavi ‘wants to take two’ Barcelona players on his ‘new adventure’ at Man Utd

Xavi is looking to take two Barcelona players with him to Man Utd if the Red Devils decide to sack Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible campaign with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe making the decision to sack Erik ten Hag and replace him with Amorim in November.

Man Utd are currently 15th in the Premier League ahead of their Sunday fixture against Arsenal and Amorim is already coming under severe pressure to turn around results and performances.

Results under Amorim have been worse than Ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford with Man Utd winning just five of his first 16 Premier League matches in charge.

There have been some rumours that Amorim could face the sack if things don’t improve but widespread reports indicate the Portuguese head coach will definitely be in place until at least the end of the season.

But, if things don’t improve, things could line up nicely for former Barcelona manager Xavi to take over with reports in Spain recently claiming he is the man that Man Utd are lining up if Amorim continues on a downward spiral.

Reports in Spain claim that Xavi ‘wants to take two Barca players on his new adventure’ to Man Utd as the Red Devils and Serie A side Juventus ‘show serious interest’ in the legendary midfielder.

And the ex-Barcelona boss is looking to take Fermín Lopez and Andreas Christensen to his new club as they ‘were key in his system and Xavi is confident that they can be fundamental pieces in his next team’.

Fermin is no longer an undisputed starter, like he was under Xavi, while Christensen is yet to make his first appearance under Hansi Flick as injuries have plagued the Denmark international.

The report adds:

‘Although Barca do not want to lose players such as Fermin Lopez and Andreas Christensen, they know that offers from clubs such as Manchester United or Juventus would be difficult to refuse. In addition, the club’s financial situation could force the board to consider the possibility of selling some of its assets to balance the books. ‘In the coming weeks, negotiations are expected to progress. In the meantime, Xavi will continue working on his planning for next season, knowing that the future of Fermin and Christensen could be linked to his own.’

Man Utd have very little to play for in the Premier League for the rest of the season but Mikael Silvestre has set them a target of finishing in the top half of the table.

Silvestre told yaysweepstakes.com: “The target for the remainder of the season has to be to finish as high in the Premier League table as possible. It’s got to be to try and get in the top 10. Top 10 is realistic, but I’m not even sure that will happen.

“Manchester United are conceding more goals from set pieces than any other team and they’ve been very fragile at home as well. When teams come to Old Trafford now, they’re not telling themselves this is going to be tough.

“They’re thinking, we can have a go and get three points. Not even a draw. We can get the three points. The dynamic has to change. If they can improve and get more clean sheets, because you can only build something positive if you stop leaking goals, hopefully Manchester United can go into next season knowing how to defend.

“If the can fix the defence, they can then focus on the offensive part of the game. But if they can’t defend properly, they can’t attack properly.”