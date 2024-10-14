We genuinely think this XI of players sold by Manchester United since Erik ten Hag took charge would give the team he’s spent over £600m to compile a battering on current form.

No longer breathing the rancid Old Trafford air, these guys are all thoroughly enjoying themselves in pastures new.

GK David de Gea

Having made eight penalty saves in 12 years at Old Trafford, De Gea managed two in the same game for Fiorentina to secure victory over AC Milan. He has the fourth-best save percentage in Serie A (77.3%), with Andre Onana (70.4%) in the Premier League middle ground.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

He’s completed more successful dribbles (9) than any Manchester United player other than Kobbie Mainoo (14) and only Amad Diallo (14) and Christian Eriksen (8) have completed more than his seven key passes, but Diogo Dalot (30) has far more tackles and interceptions than Wan-Bissaka (17). All of which begs the question: was Wan-Bissaka too defensive for Manchester United, or were Manchester United too defensive for him?

CB: Eric Bailly

We were half expecting Erik ten Hag to bring him off the bench against Porto, such was his obligation to the old guard of Manchester United centre-backs. He could do a lot worse than Bailly, who’s been a key component of a Villarreal side currently in the Champions League qualification spots in La Liga.

CB: Teden Mengi

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a €10m rise in his market value since leaving United for Luton just over a year ago, and very nearly got a move to Torino in the summer, with Crystal Palace and Fulham also said to be interested.

LB: Alvaro Fernandez

They should never have let him leave in the first place given their left-back woes and definitely regret it now after the 21-year-old piqued the interest of both Barcelona and Real Madrid following his starring role in Benfica’s 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Liverpool are also supposedly keen on the full-back, though United do apparently have a buyback option.

CM: Fred

Here he is, the Manchester United whipping boy, The Problem in the eyes of many during the six years he was at Old Trafford, who scored a hat-trick for Fenerbahce in his first game of the season, meaning he’s got two more league goals than any United player so far. He also has more assists, with two in his last two appearances.

CM: Scott McTominay

The Manchester United chiefs need “arresting” for letting him leave with McTominay immediately taken into the hearts of the Napoli fans having made ‘the Juventus players look like children’.

AM: Andreas Pereira

Only Bukayo Saka (27) has created more chances in the Premier League than Pereira (23) this season. Amad Diallo is currently leading the way for Manchester United with 12, the 23rd best in the top flight.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Cards on the table, we were struggling with the right wing, but not as much as Manchester United. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both prefer the left, Antony is Antony and Amad Diallo is yet to convince that he’s any great improvement on Elanga.

ST: Mason Greenwood

They had to let him go but some of the Manchester United brains trust are ‘extremely disappointed’ by the transfer fee, which is indeed very low for a player of his quality, as Greenwood’s five goals in the opening three Ligue 1 games of the season illustrate.

LW: Jadon Sancho

It was very clear during Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League run that Jadon Sancho hadn’t Lost It and after three league assists in three starts for Chelsea, we can also dispel the myth that his was a Premier League problem rather than a Manchester United one.