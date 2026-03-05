Manchester United are constantly monitoring the progress of Yan Diomande as they weigh up a stunning €100million (£87m) move for the RB Leipzig sensation, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Diomande had an unorthodox rise to the top, spending time developing in the US before moving to Spain with Leganes in January 2025. It took the winger just six months to convince Leipzig to spend €20m (£17m) on him last summer.

Diomande could secure a quick move away from Leipzig, too. He has already become their most valuable asset after registering 10 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances.

Diomande’s blend of elite dribbling and lethal finishing has seen him impress top scouts in England, Spain, Germany and France.

Man Utd are in the mix to land the Ivorian, and Romano has provided an update on the situation via his YouTube channel.

After confirming Diomande is among United’s ‘main targets for the left wing position,’ the trusted transfer reporter said: “The plan of Man Utd is to add one or maybe two midfielders. I see that Man Utd will be very busy with midfielders.

“It’s not finished there, there is more to do in this summer transfer window. Manchester United have been following left wingers for some time. When Ruben Amorim was the manager, they were in the mix for Antoine Semenyo, but Manchester City was his favoured destination.

“Don’t forget about a player I’ve been telling you about, Yan Diomande. He’s doing fantastic at Leipzig and my understanding is that United in January sent their scouts several times to follow Diomande. He’s being monitored for sure, but let’s see if there’s going to be more.”

Diomande is among eight left wingers United are considering, and we have assessed each option.

Liverpool are set to provide United with the fiercest competition for Diomande’s capture. Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on February 16 that Liverpool are the most advanced Premier League club in the pursuit of Diomande.

Reports in January suggested the 19-year-old could be signed for just €60m (£52m). But Leipzig know they have an elite talent on their hands and have actually set his price tag at around the €100m mark.

Interim boss Michael Carrick recently admitted United will likely sign a new left winger this summer.

They need to reshape their squad yet again following the departure of Amorim, who preferred to use wing-backs.

Alejandro Garnacho was sold to Chelsea last summer, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are expected to leave Old Trafford permanently at the end of the season.

Anthony Gordon has also been mentioned as a possible solution for the Red Devils. However, Newcastle United will not want to lose another top star to a Premier League rival after being forced into selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer.

