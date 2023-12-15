Yorke tells Man Utd player to ‘man up’ ahead of crucial Liverpool clash

Dwight Yorke thinks Manchester United winger Antony needs to “man up” ahead of their crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

The 23-year-old joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 for an initial £82m from Ajax after the Brazilian impressed in the Dutch top flight.

But Antony has failed to live up to high expectations after playing well under current Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag while together at Ajax.

Antony provided four goals and two assists in 25 Premier League appearances last term but he has failed to build on those numbers with the Brazil international yet to contribute a goal or an assist in 12 matches this campaign.

He has been accused of being too selfish with former Man Utd first-team coach Rene Meulensteen claiming Antony and Alejandro Garnacho have “no intention” of helping Rasmus Hojlund end his goal drought.

Man Utd are currently sixth in the Premier League and out of the League Cup and Champions League, and tests don’t come much tougher than Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ahead of the match against Liverpool, former Man Utd striker Yorke wants to see Antony show an improvement and “man up” for his team-mates.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but we need to be frank – Antony just hasn’t been good enough,” Yorke told InstantCasino.com. “It’s all well and good producing the occasional decent performance, but that shouldn’t be an acceptable benchmark at Man United.

“I appreciate that every player needs time to settle in, but Antony is another player who needs to man up. He needs to blitz down that right-hand side, cut in, assist, and score goals – that’s what they paid £85 million for.

“We’re talking about a player as expensive as him finally becoming an OK player. The whole club is becoming an OK one, where they pat themselves on the back for being decent and having players who turn in acceptable performances.

“Man United had a good month where they scooped up all the monthly Premier League awards, but let’s not forget about the rest of the results – the ones against Galatasaray, Bournemouth, and Newcastle. It’s as if they don’t count.

“Man United can’t have this level of inconsistency. It’s acceptable to lose the odd game, but they can’t pat themselves on the back for attaining lukewarm results. It doesn’t work that way, and that attitude gets you nowhere.

“The discussion around Antony becoming an OK footballer is nonsense. He cost £85 million. He has to be better than that.”