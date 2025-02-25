Former Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke reckons the Red Devils should attempt to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window.

Only four Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming in for their fair share of criticism.

Man Utd are currently 15th in the table with the Red Devils experiencing their worst season in the Premier League era after Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

Liverpool striker Nunez has been struggling to hit the back of the net for the Reds this season despite Arne Slot’s side topping the Premier League.

Nunez, who has contributed six goals and three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, is out of favour with Slot and the Dutchman has only afforded him seven Premier League starts all season.

When asked who Man Utd should consider signing in the summer, Yorke told CasinoBeats: I would be brave, and take a look at Darwin Nunez, if Liverpool make him available.

“He’s got a little roughness around the edges. United need somebody up there who can be the top man – they’re missing a player who’s got that believe and confidence. Who’s got that swagger to be the main man at Man United.

“I would take a punt on that guy. He’s still 25. He’s got a physical presence not too many people have.

“You’re not going to get Isak. He would look at Man United and might think about it if they come in, but he will want to go to Liverpool or maybe Arsenal, but if Liverpool want you with what’s happening there, it’s an easy choice to make.

“The transfer market is a game of chess. Moves open up opportunities. Nunez could be on the market if Liverpool look to bring in a forward this summer.

“If they sign, one someone’s got to be offloaded to balance the books. If they’re going to offload Nunez, I will say to United take a serious look at him.”

On current first-choice Man Utd striker Hojlund, Yorke added: “Even if you’re a prospect, you’ve got to show why you’re a prospect.

“Hojlund, I’m yet to see anything that suggests he’s the future number nine for Manchester United. He’s not even close.

“You defend people as best you can, you give people a chance, but he’s been there for nearly two seasons. It’s not going to get any better than that.

“You’re buying prospects for £72m? That’s insane. In the summer, that’s probably an area that they’ll be looking at. They must be looking at it, as will a lot of clubs.”

