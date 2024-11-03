Dwight Yorke insists Cole Palmer would be the only Chelsea player that he would have at Man Utd ahead of their crucial clash on Sunday.

The Red Devils have been terrible this season with new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim set to inherit a side who have won just three Premier League matches in nine, with only newly-promoted Southampton having scored fewer goals.

Man Utd sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday with the Dutchman leaving behind an underperforming squad with some talented players.

And former Man Utd striker Yorke insists that he would only take Palmer – who has contributed seven goals and five assists in nine matches this term – out of the entire Chelsea squad at Old Trafford.

Yorke told SafestCasinoSites.co.uk: “Palmer is the one Chelsea player that I would take. It’s such an easy decision to make because of the form that he is in right now. Whereas in the past, you’ve got Lampard, Terry, Ashley Cole and all those other guys to choose from.

“I think that Cole Palmer is the one outstanding player in this Chelsea squad at the moment. He is the one player that gives them their attacking flair and their ability to create and score at the same time, so yeah, it’s a no brainer. Palmer all day.”

Former Man Utd centre-back Jaap Stam reckons there is a lot of room for improvement among the current crop of players.

Stam told BetMGM: “The United players clearly need to step up and they haven’t been performing at the level they should have been – but this is a whole club thing.

“The manager should take responsibility as he’s responsible for the team but higher up things need to be better too; the recruitment and getting the right players in for the correct system and style of player has been lacking.

“If you want to win trophies and challenge the best sides, you need to be consistent and these players haven’t been.

“They are playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and need to show it each and every week and challenge their team-mates to be better – but we haven’t seen that happen very much in recent years.”

Stam insists that the fans just want positive football, the Man Utd legend added:”The fans want to see the team working hard and if they are then they’ll be happy. If the team is on the front foot and is positive in what it’s trying to do then the supporters will get behind it.

“The style and mentality under Ten Hag hasn’t been right but there is a long way to go this season and whoever the new manager is needs to bring those characteristics back.

“They’ve still got to be looking to achieve European football. There is a lot of time left to pick up a lot of points and end the season well, which brings momentum for the next campaign.

“Manchester United are still one of the biggest clubs in the world. Everywhere you go, there are United fans cheering your name and offering their support. They never give up and, while things might get bad, they won’t leave the team’s side. That’s what I found special as a player.

“We all know they want to get back to where the club was under Sir Alex Ferguson: winning trophies and being the leading force in English football. It’s a difficult path and it won’t happen overnight, but that’s why the owners and those in charge of recruitment are so important because the players that are brought in need to have the qualities required to help the new manager and make a difference.”