Yorke has ‘refused to watch’ Man Utd this season but claims Aston Villa still face ‘daunting task’

Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke has “refused to watch” the Red Devils at times this season but thinks Aston Villa still face a “daunting task” at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Erik ten Hag’s side have had a terrible season so far with Man Utd currently eighth in the Premier League table and out of both the Champions League and League Cup.

It was a promising first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But it has not gone to plan for Man Utd this season and Ten Hag faces the task of overcoming in-form Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

“Listen, I think Villa are in a much healthier position than United,” Yorke told the Daily Mail.

“Nevertheless, going to Old Trafford is always a daunting task, no matter how bad United might be.

“The transformation under Unai Emery is massive. He’s got them playing such a dynamic, exciting style. It’s quite remarkable actually, a kind of a fairy tale story.

“The inconsistency of the top boys, City and Liverpool, give Villa an outside title chance. This is a unique opportunity for them to nick it.

“We expected this from Erik ten Hag too. He got off to a very good start, got to two finals and won one, and brought back Champions League football. He ticked all the boxes.

“You’re thinking, we’ve got the guy who’s going to take the club forward now. If anything, he has gone the other way.

“He spent money, he brought in his players. But the inconsistency, getting knocked out of Europe, must be devastating for them.

“When you look at the group with Galatasaray and Copenhagen, these are teams that United should blow past on one leg.”

Yorke insists that Ten Hag must begin to win football matches at any cost if he is to keep his job after the announcement that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will buy a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd.

“These owners that are coming in, they’ve got the right to make changes whenever they like. That would be a concern,” Yorke added.

“Ten Hag needs to do to make sure he wins football matches. You do that and you’ll put yourself in a position where it’s very hard to get rid of you.

“At a club like United, the scrutiny is unbearable at times. You’ve got to be able to overcome that, most importantly.”

And Yorke admits that he has “refused to watch” Man Utd “for a bit” this season because of their poor performances.

Yorke continued: “Watching United has been a struggle. There’s no two ways about that. I’m not going to lie, I’ve walked away from the game: refused to watch for a bit, and just try to catch up on highlights rather than sit through the 90 minutes.’ Worse still is that City are sweeping all before them, including United in last season’s all-Manchester FA Cup final.

“I still haven’t forgotten the fact that we allowed City to repeat history, winning our Treble, because we had a chance to stop them at Wembley and we didn’t,’ adds the former Trinidad and Tobago international.

“The players didn’t do what they were supposed to do to protect the biggest legacy of the football club. So I’m a bit miffed by that and I haven’t really recovered from it.”