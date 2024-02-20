Yorke names two players Man Utd need to sign this summer, including Tottenham star

Dwight Yorke has two signings in mind at Old Trafford

Dwight Yorke thinks Man Utd need to sign Tottenham forward Son Heung-min and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils had a brilliant first season under Erik ten Hag last term with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But Man Utd have struggled for the majority of this season with Ten Hag’s side being knocked out of Europe early and struggling to be consistent in the Premier League.

However, recent results and performances have given Man Utd fans renewed hope that they can finish in the top four and end the season in style.

Their 2-1 victory over Luton Town on Sunday was their sixth win in seven matches in all competitions with the Red Devils’ good form coinciding with Rasmus Hojlund’s hot scoring streak.

And looking ahead to the summer transfer window and next season, Yorke reckons Man Utd need to bring in “more Premier League experience” with a signing like Son from Tottenham.

“I think we need a number nine, somebody up there with a little bit more Premier League experience and a good player like Son for me would be brilliant,” Yorke told Gambling Zone.

“He’s not like Harry Kane but he’s still got energy and brings so many goals, so someone like him would attract me very much to go and get.

“These clubs are all competing and to get those kinds of players will be difficult, especially if United don’t get the Champions League next season.”

There are strong rumours that Barcelona could force De Jong out of the Camp Nou in the summer if he refuses to sign a new contract on reduced terms with reports claiming Man Utd would be interested again.

And Yorke thinks the Netherlands international would be a good “mentor” to Kobbie Mainoo and give Man Utd an “X-factor”.

Yorke added: “I think getting De Jong to mentor Mainoo would be a good combination as he’s suited to Man United’s midfield. If he were to come, it’d be a nice youthful balance there.

“I’m not sure how old De Jong is but I think he’d give us that X-factor that we need in midfield and a little bit of creativity, which he’s capable of doing, as well as adding legs in midfield.

“He ticks all the boxes and I think the combination of him and Mainoo would be a fabulous one to look forward to next season.”