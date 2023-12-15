Yorke warns Man Utd against ‘wasting money’ on Dutch star; names only player with ‘fire in his belly’

Dwight Yorke insists Manchester United must start signing players who “raise the level of the position he’s playing in” amid links to Donyell Malen.

Erik ten Hag, who is coming under pressure after a poor first half of the season, is reportedly looking to strengthen as much as possible in the January transfer window.

A report today has claimed that Ten Hag is ‘confident’ that incoming Man Utd investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe will give him time to put across his case to take the club forward, regardless of results in the short term.

And that could mean giving him funds in January if the Dutchman can move out a number of his high-earning players with claims as many as six players are up for sale in the winter.

Man Utd need more creativity and goals in their team with the Red Devils only scoring 18 goals in 16 Premier League games this season and Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk claims there was a ‘meeting in Dortmund’ last Friday over a potential swap deal involving Malen and Jadon Sancho.

Malen, who has been playing mainly as a right-sided forward for Dortmund, has scored four goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this term.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Man Utd, Sean Dyche, Newcastle, Brennan Johnson

“I’ve not seen much of Donyell Malen, but I know he’s scored a few goals in the Bundesliga. I haven’t seen enough of him to make a judgment on him, but he seems to be an alright player,” Yorke told Instant Casino.

“United can’t waste money signing players who won’t improve the squad. I’m an aspiring coach, and that’s the first thing I take into consideration before I sign anyone. If this player doesn’t raise the level of the position he’s playing in, then the team will continue on the same path.

“United need to sign players who will be comfortable with the pressure of the club and who will help them win football matches. A good player performs even when the rest of the team isn’t. We’re not seeing that in the current squad. Scott McTominay is the only one who looks as if he has a fire in his belly.

“Good players can influence matches even when the team looks down and out. None of the current players look a threat and they all look fragile.

“It’s hard to see any of these players producing something extraordinary, but every team needs individuals like that. Football is always easier when you’re playing well, but you really know about players when they’re not. That’s where to find out how good they really are.

“I could play in this City side with ease, but you find out who can really play when the chips are down. That’s when you find out who wants the ball and who shies away from it – that’s when true characters are revealed.”