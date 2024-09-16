Man Utd legend claims state of club is ‘worst in our history’ under Erik ten Hag

Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke claims that the state of the club is the “worst in our history since the Premier League started in 1992” under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils won their first match of the season against Fulham but their next two fixtures against Brighton and Liverpool both ended in defeat to pile the pressure on Ten Hag.

Their clash against Southampton over the weekend, which was their fourth of the campaign, was seen as potentially pivotal in deciding which direction the season was heading.

After Cameron Archer missed a penalty for Southampton in the first half, Man Utd cruised to comfortable 3-0 victory with goals from Matthijs De Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho securing three points.

Some pundits and former players had predicted anything but a win could turn the heat up on Ten Hag to new levels not seen since last season.

The Man Utd boss could only guide his side to eighth in the Premier League last term with an unexpected FA Cup final victory over Man City ending the season on a high.

There were rumours that he could get sacked before new co-owners INEOS decided to put faith in him despite speaking to potential candidates to replace him.

Despite the victory over Southampton on Saturday, Man Utd legend Yorke is still convinced this side is the “worst in our history since the Premier League started in 1992”.

Yorke told beIN Sports: “We are a million miles away from winning the Premier League.

“When talking about the current manager, this was a person to take us forward, and we thought after the first season this was the guy.

“What has happened? Yes we have managed to win the FA Cup last season, but where we are doesn’t mean that we’re a good team after winning the cup. Winning a cup is great, we’ve got to keep the trophy cabinet ticking over.

“But where we are as a football club, the identity in terms of how we play, where we finish, goals conceded, number of goals that we’ve scored is the worst in our history since the Premier League started in 1992.”

Yorke’s comments come after Teddy Sheringham said something similar over the international break, the Man Utd legend said: “When you’re finishing eighth in the Premier League, that’s quite clearly not good enough for Man United. Full stop. End of story, for me. You’ve got to change what’s going on.

“When you look at the inconsistency of last season, and that has followed on, without a shadow of the doubt in the first three games of this season… you can see there’s been no change whatsoever.

“Different players, maybe. But still no change in the philosophy and the way Erik ten Hag wants to play. Look, I don’t want to see people getting sacked. It’s not nice to say that people shouldn’t be in certain positions, but he shouldn’t be there. It’s not good enough for Man United.

“Do I think the manager will be there at the end of the season? No, I don’t. I think he’ll be gone by Christmas.”