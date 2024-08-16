Manchester United were reportedly aware of Leny Yoro’s injury ‘issue’ when he signed for the club but they still ‘pressed ahead’ with the transfer.

Earlier this summer, the Red Devils pulled off a major coup to sign the 18-year-old from Ligue Un outfit Lille for an initial fee of around £52m.

Yoro is considered one of the best young defenders in the world and he was initially expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2025 when his previous contract at Lille expired.

The teenager’s career at Man Utd has got off to a miserable start as he picked up a foot injury during a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

Yoro is set to be out for three months, but Man Utd have cover in defence following the summer arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich for around £60m combined.

Regarding Yoro, Man Utd initially attempted to keep his injury a ‘secret’ and they reportedly had two reasons for doing this.

‘Yoro is regarded as the shining symbol of the new ownership, so his absence, which the club expect to extend to around three months, punctures the optimism significantly. ‘Only after Yoro was videoed on crutches and wearing a protective boot, and reports emerged, did United communicate the prognosis. ‘Attempting to keep his injury secret was also due to ongoing negotiations for other targets.’

READ: Ten Hag will not be sacked and Liverpool will finish above Arsenal – it’s predictions season!



A new report from The Athletic claims ‘Yoro was known to have a potential metatarsal issue in his foot upon arrival, but United took a long-term view on the 18-year-old defender’. They explain.

‘That is all the more apparent with Yoro, because medical scans showed a possible metatarsal issue when he joined last month from French top-flight club Lille. ‘Executives pressed ahead with the signing anyway, due to a firm belief the 18-year-old defender will be a top player for United for the next decade.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 F365’s 2024/25 season predictions: De Ligt and Solanke to flop or fly, first manager sacked, Ipswich thrive

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea shock swap deal ‘getting close’ with ‘offer prepared’ to sign £73m flop

👉 Man Utd will ‘spare no effort’ to land Ten Hag favourite in ‘icing on the cake’ signing