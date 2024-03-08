According to reports, Manchester United summer signing Andre Onana was criticised in training by ‘a young player who had barely played a first-team game’.

One of United’s priorities during last year’s summer transfer window was to sign a new goalkeeper following David De Gea’s exit upon the expiry of his contract last year.

Onana struggled earlier this season…

Former Ajax goalkeeper Onana was chosen as De Gea’s replacement and a fee of around £47m was spent by Man Utd to set up a reunion with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch head coach prefers to have a goalkeeper who is good on the ball but this had been one of De Gea’s biggest weaknesses in recent years so it was only a matter of time before he was replaced.

Onana worked with Ten Hag at Ajax and he was superb for Inter Milan last season as they reached the Champions League final but he struggled at the start of this campaign for Man Utd.

The Cameroon international was at his worst in the Champions League group stages. He made a few high-profile mistakes as Man Utd failed to reach the knockout stages of the competition and did not enter the Europa League as they finished bottom of Group A.

Onana’s performances have gradually improved as this season has progressed but he was under serious pressure at the start of this campaign.

But according to The Athletic, Onana has been ‘doubted’ by his team-mates this season and was involved in an embarrassing incident with a young player in training. The report revealed.

‘Even though a stern-faced Erik ten Hag refused to blame him for errors, his team-mates doubted him, no matter what they said publicly. In one training session, a young player who had barely played a first-team game said, “Are you going to save one or what?” after he felt United’s new goalkeeper wasn’t stopping enough shots. ‘Onana was down and told people close to him: “I don’t know what is happening to me with these mistakes. I always have confidence in myself but now I’m losing it.” Those who know him best said he moved his body differently during games. The goalkeeper they saw wasn’t the goalkeeper they knew.’

“I am not happy…”

Back in December, Onana admitted that he was “not happy” with how his career at Man Utd started.

“If I have to speak about my season so far for Manchester United, I am not happy because I know I can do much much better, I’ve done it and I know I will do it better than what is happening now,” Onana told Sky Sports.

“We are not facing a good moment. I hope things will change as soon as possible.

“But listen, you want to tell me in six months the best goalkeeper in the Champions League last season can become the worst in the world? Nah.

“Everything is temporary. I know it’ll be alright. If not today, it will be tomorrow, if not tomorrow, the day after tomorrow.”