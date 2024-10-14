Zidane demands one signing at Man Utd with the ex-Real Madrid coach ‘open’ to replacing Ten Hag

Zinedine Zidane has one signing in mind if he takes over at Man Utd with the former Real Madrid boss now ‘open’ to succeeding Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a Premier League season this term with Ten Hag’s side earning just eight points from a possible 21 in their first seven matches this term.

Man Utd, who have scored just five goals in the Premier League this campaign. are currently floundering in 14th and Ten Hag is now under pressure from media, fans and the board to turn around results.

Ten Hag is expected to be in charge of the Red Devils’ first match back after the international break against Brentford amid speculation the Man Utd board could try and keep him in position until closer to January.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils’ executive committee’s pre-planned monthly meeting last Tuesday, Ten Hag said: “We always talk, every week. I would say every day we talk so, yeah, I expect I will speak with them.”

Pushed on them being in the bottom of half after drawing 0-0 against Aston Villa, Ten Hag replied: “I think you said it very good – it is external noise.

“Internal we are disappointed and we know we need to do better, especially we need to score more because in this moment after this block of games that’s the area we’re really short.

“All the other areas I think we are doing really well. We have four clean sheets so that says a lot about the defending and the organisation. Also now the defending of defensive transitions we are doing really well, so we are really improving on that point.

“Our build-up play is good – we are calm, composed. We’re creating the chances apart from today.

“I think today we should have created more, but that area in the box of the opponent we have to be more ruthless, more clinical, more killing and we have to work on this.”

There have been rumours of numerous managers being in line to replace Ten Hag if he is sacked with Max Allegri, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel, Eddie Howe and Thomas Frank among the names linked.

Former Real Madrid boss Zidane is another manager reportedly on the Red Devils’ radar and reports in Spain claim that he ‘would be open to the possibility of landing at Old Trafford’.

And Zidane ‘already has a priority target in mind’ for the January transfer window with the Frenchman demanding Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as his first signing.

The France international has ‘aroused the interest of Zidane’ and ‘would be fundamental to strengthen a defence that has shown serious weaknesses in recent months’.

The report adds: