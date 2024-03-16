Speculation linking Man Utd with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane “doesn’t really make sense”, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils enjoyed a positive first season under Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Will Man Utd replace Erik ten Hag this summer?

However, this campaign has not gone to plan with Man Utd exiting the Champions League as the bottom side in their group, while Ten Hag’s men are currently a disappointing sixth in the Premier League.

Ten Hag is coming under increased pressure over results and performances after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club last month.

There have been rumours that Ratcliffe is looking to change manager in the summer, especially if Man Utd fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs recently claimed that sources had told him that it’s likely that former Real Madrid manager Zidane has been considered for the Man Utd job.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Manchester United v Liverpool, Chelsea, Dubravka, Forest’s Prem six-pointer

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “It would not remotely surprise me, speaking to sources, if Zidane is at least considered for the Man Utd job. We know there’s a lot of admiration within the INEOS group for Potter, who was considered in the past for Nice. These kinds of names are normal to hear about. There’s a lot of talk about Amorim for multiple clubs.

“However, the reality is that appreciating and thinking about names is just normal succession planning. It doesn’t, at this stage, definitely mean that ten Hag is going. It might even put some welcome pressure on him to fight even harder.

“Ten Hag still does have the ability to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer. He’s just not being told it’s a given, and he has to earn that right, which is why the next few weeks and months are important.”

Simone Inzaghi or Zinedine Zidane to Man Utd?

And now Jones has mentioned Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi – who has been linked with Liverpool – as a potential option but doubts Man Utd could land the Italian or Zidane this summer.

Jones, also speaking to GiveMeSport, said: “Simone Inzaghi is at the top of his game and has got Inter Milan to the top of the league. I don’t know if he’d be willing to walk away from that to go to Man Utd right now. And in terms of Zidane, that one doesn’t really make sense to me either.

“I think he will be wanting to coach elite players and go for the biggest trophies. I don’t think it will appeal to him that much to fall into a side where half the team needs a confidence boost. You’re going to have to be a little bit careful about the money you can spend, you’re not in the Champions League.

“I just really don’t see why he would want it at this moment in time when he didn’t even want it a few years ago, when they had the chance to actually build something. I know he outlined back then it was possibly due to a lack of command of English, but I think there was more to it than that.”