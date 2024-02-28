Man Utd: Report hints at Zidane ‘U-turn’ with Ratcliffe making ‘irrefutable offer’ to replace Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be able to convince Zinedine Zidane to replace Erik ten Hag as Man Utd boss as he could be willing to overcome the language barrier, according to reports.

Reports emerged last night that Zidane is Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ manager target to take the Red Devils forward as they look to replace Ten Hag.

Ten Hag had a positive first season at Old Trafford with the Dutchman guiding Man Utd to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, this season hasn’t gone to plan with the Red Devils finishing bottom of their Champions League group and struggling to find consistency in the Premier League.

And there has been speculation since their 2-1 defeat to Fulham over the weekend that Roberto De Zerbi and Zidane could be potential candidates to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season.

The rumours about Zidane come after the World Cup winner announced that he would “like to return to the bench” at some point in the near future.

L’Equipe journalist Nabil Djellit also speculated that Zidane could now be “tempted” the lure of the Premier League with reports previously ruling out a move to England.

Djellit said: “You have to look at the market in England. Liverpool, Manchester United. They can be challenges that could interest him even if, until very recently, he declined the possibility of going to the Premier League.

“However, maybe he could be tempted by the best league in the world. He’s won with Real Madrid, the best club in the world, three Champions Leagues, no one had done it before. He could also, if (the France national team job) takes a while (to free up), want to try out in the Premier League. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

And now the Manchester Evening News (citing a Sport Bild article) claim that Zidane ‘may be open to performing a U-turn on his previous decision not to manage in England owing to the language barrier’.

When addressing rumours of interest in Man Utd in 2022, Zidane said: “Would I want to go to Manchester [United]?

“I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent in it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way. Many elements come into play in order to win, it is a global context. I know what I need to win.”

The report adds that Zidane’s ‘new-found willingness to overcome potential language complications’ – as demonstrated by his interest in succeeding Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich despite not knowing German – ‘could, in turn, open the door for United to come calling’.

Spanish publication Nacional insist that Man Utd have made Zidane an ‘irrefutable offer’ to replace Ten Hag as Ratcliffe ‘no longer trusts’ the Dutchman.

Giving an update on various reports on the Man Utd job, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The Manchester United manager situation has been making for some interesting headlines, with reports that INEOS are exploring replacements for Erik ten Hag and linking Roberto De Zerbi as a candidate.

“However, my understanding remains that thee is nothing concrete to these kinds of stories – Man United are giving Ten Hag time and space to develop his football and his ideas, he also confirmed very good relationship with INEOS. He has to keep going at best level in the next three months, that’s obviously important. I’m sure in this time we’ll continue to have many stories about this, but for now nothing is happening.

“Some fans have also been asking me for my thoughts on Rio Ferdinand’s claim that Mikel Arteta would leave Arsenal to take the United job if they offered it to him. It’s Rio’s opinion and I respect that. But I don’t really like to enter into these kinds of debates or discussions – it’s purely hypothetical, nothing concrete or realistic. There’s nothing at all between United and Arteta, and my job is about concrete news and not hypotheses. Arteta’s full focus is only on Arsenal.”