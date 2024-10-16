Zidane tipped to take over at Man Utd after holding private talks with INEOS

Zinedine Zidane has been backed by compatriot Emmanuel Petit to take the Man Utd job if he gets the guarantees he needs from INEOS.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League campaign with Erik ten Hag’s side winning just two of their opening seven matches.

That has left them 14th in the Premier League with just eight points, scoring just five goals, and piling the pressure on Man Utd boss Ten Hag to turn around their season.

The Dutchman seems to have survived the international break after his future was discussed at INEOS’ pre-planned monthly meeting last week and is expected to be in charge against Brentford at the weekend.

There have been a number of potential candidates to replace Ten Hag mooted in the press with Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe, Max Allegri, Graham Potter and new England manager Thomas Tuchel before his appointment.

Zidane’s name has gained a little traction over the last week or two with reports in Spain claiming he wants Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as his first signing if he agrees to take charge.

And former France team-mate Petit thinks if Zidane takes the job at Man Utd then he will have received guarantees and “solutions” for any issues with the current squad.

Petit told the Manchester Evening News: “I’m not sure that he speaks very good English as well. And communication is very important in the dressing room. Honestly, I know a little bit, Zizou [Zidane], and he needs to get guarantees if he wants to sign over there in Manchester United.

“At the moment, the environment at Manchester United for years has not been good. The stability of the bench, the level of the players as well, the expectation of the club is not the same that it used to be. United is still a huge club, but not on the pitch anymore.

“And Zizou is very conscious and very careful about that, the quality of the players. At the moment, when you look at the team, I’m not convinced at all about the level of some players. If he takes the job at Manchester United, that means he’s got solutions.”

Petit’s comments come months after The Independent claimed that Man Utd co-owners INEOS have held private talks with former Real Madrid boss Zidane.

The Independent revealed in March:

‘Over the past few months, Jean-Claude Blanc has kept a line of dialogue open with Zinedine Zidane. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos and Blanc, the chief executive of its sports arm, have long been admirers of the former Real Madrid manager. That level of Champions League success is naturally what Ineos is aspiring to at Manchester United.

‘This isn’t to say that Zidane is set to take over at Old Trafford in the summer, but it is a connection the group is naturally keeping open.’