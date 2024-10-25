Man Utd signing’s ‘complicated’ start ‘points to’ January exit with Euro giants to ‘take advantage’

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan but the 23-year-old ‘does not intend to leave’ the Red Devils.

Zirkzee joined Man Utd from Bologna in the summer transfer window but has struggled to get up to speed under Erik ten Hag.

He scored on his debut but has not found the back of the net since, with lots of pundits criticising his poor form.

For example, Paolo Di Canio says the Dutchman is “too slow” for the Premier League and would benefit from a loan to Juventus.

“I would loan Zirkzee from Manchester United,” he said.

“They’ve been making crazy choices for several years and none of them are working, not even Zirkzee who’s a bit too slow for the Premier League.

“He’d be the perfect profile for Juventus, also because it would allow Motta to have a striker with different characteristics to [Dusan] Vlahovic.”

Interestingly, Zirkzee is now being linked with a move to the Serie A giants.

Joshua Zirkzee to leave Man Utd in January?

According to reports in Spain, Juventus are ‘contemplating the possibility’ of signing Zirkzee on loan in January.

The Old Lady view the Dutch international as a ‘temporary solution’ due to their ‘financial constraints’ and the uncertain future of Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this week.

Zirkzee’s ‘complicated’ time at Old Trafford has ‘captured Juventus’ interest’ and ‘points to a return to Italy’, where we know he can play at a high level.

Thiago Motta’s side are believed to be ‘keeping their options open and hope to take advantage of his availability in January’.

A loan approach would be the Old Lady’s priority but it is unclear if Man Utd would be open to letting him leave in the winter transfer window.

Erik ten Hag relied heavily on Rasmus Hojlund last season and signed Zirkzee to provide some much-needed depth up front, so is very unlikely to loan him out mid-season.

Furthermore, German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has reported that the former Bologna striker has no intention of leaving Man Utd in January.

It is claimed the Red Devils have faith in Zirkzee to turn things around and the player ‘wants to establish himself’ at Old Trafford.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Been told that Joshua Zirkzee does not intend to leave Manchester United in winter.

‘The 23y/o believes in his qualities, wants to establish himself, and sees himself as the number one striker.

‘Rumours about his intention to leave the club are fake news, according to sources.’