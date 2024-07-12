When Zirkzee could make Man Utd debut as shirt number desire is revealed with medical in progress

Man Utd fans could have to wait until the Community Shield final at Wembley to get their first glimpse of Joshua Zirkzee, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new forward to help take the goalscoring burden away from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford next season.

Hojlund and Rashford only scored 17 Premier League goals between them last term with Man Utd scoring the joint-fewest goals in the top half of the table.

Man Utd have been linked with multiple strikers over the summer already but now the Red Devils are closing in on their top target in the form of Bologna’s Zirkzee.

The Manchester Evening News claim that Man Utd could wrap up the signing of the Netherlands international as early as ‘today’ after agreeing a fee and personal terms.

On the transfer deal, the MEN added:

‘Zirkzee had a €40m (£34m) release clause in his Bologna contract, but United have instead agreed to pay €42.5m, with the payments staggered over a three-year period. Had they opted to trigger the release clause, they would have had to pay it in full. ‘The Manchester Evening News reported last week that the fee could rise substantially with agents’ fees. Sources in Italy have said United could spend up to £13m in commission to finalise the deal.’

And the local newspaper has also revealed that the Man Utd supporters could have to wait until the Red Devils’ Community Shield clash against Man City on August 10 to see Zirkzee in the flesh as it’s ‘unclear’ whether he will join the club on their pre-season tour in South Carolina.

‘Zirkzee will not be available to figure in United’s first four pre-season matches and it is unclear if he will link up with the squad for the South Carolina leg of their pre-season tour of the United States.’

And Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Zirkzee is now ‘undergoing his medical’ at Man Utd with the deal set to be announced.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Joshua #Zirkzee, he is already on-site and undergoing his medical with Man Utd. If everything goes well, he is expected to sign his contract until 2029 + 1 today and the deal will be announced.’

The German reporter also revealed that Zirkzee is keen on taking the famous number nine jersey at Old Trafford to follow in the footsteps of some of Man Utd’s greatest players.

Plettenberg added: ‘Understand, the 23 y/o is very proud to join ManUtd. Zirkzee hopes to get the jersey with the number 9.’