Second Man Utd star decides to leave Old Trafford with INEOS set to use money for a left winger

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee has decided to follow Casemiro out of the door at Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils signed the Netherlands international from Bologna in a deal worth around £36.5m in July 2024 but Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact.

Zirkzee scored three times in 32 appearances during his first season at Man Utd, while he has two goals in 20 matches this term.

The Dutchman has been afforded fewer starts this campaign and there were rumours that he could join Serie A side Roma before the January transfer window closed.

And not much has changed under Michael Carrick with the Dutchman making four substitute appearances in Carrick’s eight matches in charge.

Last month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano predicted that Zirkzee would leave in the summer after staying at Man Utd and not pursuing a move away in the summer.

Romano said: “I think for Joshua Zirkzee, there will be movements in the summer, with several clubs showing interest in the player, who is being super professional.

“He’s showing his commitment to Man United until the very end of the season, even if he’s not playing much.

“Then, at the end of the season, it will probably be time to try play more, find more game time.”

And now The Sun claims that Zirkzee has decided to leave with the Netherlands international ‘eyeing a summer exit’ after the Man Utd hierarchy blocked a January exit.

The report adds: ‘Juventus and Roma enquired about Zirkzee’s availability earlier in the season and a return to Italy is possible for the Dutchman.’

It is understood that Man Utd are ‘expected to be in the market for a left winger in the summer and selling Zirkzee could offset the cost’.

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel doesn’t think compatriot Zirkzee should have made the move to Man Utd as he doesn’t suit the system.

Babel told the Obi One Podcast: “When I look back at my career and analyse other players that I know, it is also essential to understand whether your quality will pop up if I join this team, not because it is Man United or Arsenal.

“I have seen so many players that were stars, then joined another team and stamped a flop, but not because they cannot play football. It is because they don’t suit the system.

“I feel like many players go for the sake of joining a big team, but then it jeopardises your career.”