Zirkzee makes decision on Man Utd exit with Red Devils ‘open’ to transfer amid interest from two clubs

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee is hoping his situation at Old Trafford could now improve with Ruben Amorim at the helm, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been struggling this season with Amorim’s side currently 12th in the Premier League table heading into their match against Everton on Sunday.

Man Utd could only win three of their first nine matches of the Premier League season, which cost Erik ten Hag his job, before Ruud van Nistelrooy put another four points on the board during his two games as Red Devils interim head coach.

Amorim took charge of his first Premier League match last weekend in a 1-1 draw at Ipswich before Man Utd came from 2-1 down to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in a midweek Europa League match.

Not much was expected from his opening two matches as Amorim had little time to implement his new tactics and philosophy on the players but he will be hoping for a little more against Everton.

One thing Man Utd have struggled with badly this season is goalscoring in the Premier League with Marcus Rashford, Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund scoring four goals between them this term.

Zirkzee, in particular, has faced a lot of criticism after signing from Serie A side Bologna in the summer transfer window for a £36.5m fee.

Heading into the Everton match, only the Toffees, Southampton and Crystal Palace had scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season and there have been rumours that Zirkzee could move on in January if it helps them bring in a new face.

And now Caught Offside claim that Zirkzee is ‘ready to wait before considering potential transfers for January as he believes he can benefit from the arrival’ of Amorim.

It is understood that the Netherlands international ‘has interest from both Juventus and his former club Bologna ahead of January, while Man United are open to an initial loan deal as long as it includes an obligation to buy’.

Caught Offside add that Zirkzee ‘has “hope” and “belief” that his situation can improve now that Amorim has replaced Erik ten Hag in the dugout’.

Zirkzee ‘wants to have more time working under him before discussing any possible moves away’ despite previous reports insisting that Man Utd board members have already written him off as a ‘lost cause’.

Caught Offside continue: ‘Juventus and Bologna are both understood to be keen on bringing Zirkzee back to Italy, where he looked an outstanding young talent with a big future in the game.’