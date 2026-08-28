Man Utd are set to bring in a player on loan to replace Joshua Zirkzee amid interest from Fiorentina in the Dutch striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been concentrating all their efforts on signing midfielders over the summer transfer window with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba joining from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton respectively.

A new left-back seems to be their biggest priority in the final days of the transfer market with Barcelona star Alejandro Balde one of their many options.

Man Utd could also be forced to bring in another striker to support Benjamin Sesko as Serie A side Fiorentina attempt to close a deal for Zirkzee.

Revealing strong interest from Fiorentina, Romano wrote on X on Thursday: ‘Fiorentina are in advanced talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee as official bid has been sent to Manchester United.

‘€5m loan fee, buy clause included in the deal with negotiations underway with #MUFC and player’s camp. Deal on.’

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Before he revealed in the early hours of Friday morning that Fiorentina have now lodged an ‘official bid’ for Zirkzee with Viola hoping a loan deal will satisfy the Red Devils.

Romano posted: ‘Fiorentina official bid for Joshua Zirkzee currently being assessed by Man United and player’s camp. Zirkzee will decide his future soon; #mufc would receive €5m loan fee, salary covered and buy option clause.’

Journalist Andy Mitten has suggested on the Talk of the Devils podcast that Man Utd are ready to move for a replacement if they allow Zirkzee to leave.

Mitten said: “Will we see new players come in? I think it’s increasing, I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know if the player would be signed or loaned. If you lose a striker, United look light up top.”

Mitten’s colleague Laurie Whitwell added that any incoming up front would likely be a loan, he said: “Loan is what I have heard in terms of incoming.”

Reports on Thursday suggested that Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic could be Zirkzee’s replacement with Man Utd interested in a deal for the Croatia international.

Man Utd ‘need another striker’ – Shearer

Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer reckons Man Utd needed a new striker anyway if they are to “go to the next level”.

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Shearer told The Metro: “I do think for them to go to the next level they need another striker.

“I don’t think they’re good enough defensively, but I do think they’re also lacking in the centre-forward position.

“Clearly, Sesko wasn’t fit. They brought him on in the second half and he missed a couple of decent chances, but I do think that to go to the next level, they might need another centre-forward.

“Having said that, I guess you could say that with many clubs. Where do you get them from? That’s the big thing.”

The Newcastle legend added: “It’s not so much the games, it was the travelling that’s for me that was the toughest thing.

“I quite enjoyed the games. You’re going away; you’re playing in the iconic stadiums against the best teams. I quite enjoyed that.

“Obviously, there is a greater chance of injury, but I found the travelling that is the tiresome thing that weighs on you mentally as the season drags on.”

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