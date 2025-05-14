Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to propose a loan move with an option to buy for Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had their worst ever Premier League campaign with Ruben Amorim’s side currently on a run of seven matches without victory.

Qualification for the final of the Europa League, where they will face Tottenham later this month, has barely masked their current 16th position in the Premier League with just ten wins all season.

Only four teams in the Premier League have scored fewer goals than Man Utd with Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for a lot of criticism this season.

Hojlund and Zirkzee have only scored seven Premier League goals between them this campaign and now Man Utd are looking for new attackers in the summer.

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha now seems a deal that is very likely to happen with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that there is a “positive feeling” that a deal – which is at the “advanced stages” – will be done.

READ: Man Utd, Chelsea starlets three of 10 Premier League youngsters ripe for loan

Romano said: “No changes on Manchester United and Matheus Cunha deal: talks remain ongoing with positive feelings on both sides. The deal remains at advanced stages, working on details of the agreement.”

And now Inter Milan are showing interest in Netherlands international Zirkzee with Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport claiming that the Nerazzurri’s intention is ‘to propose a loan with an option to buy to United’ in the summer transfer window.

In an effort to show Man Utd that they are serious about a deal for Zirkzee, the offer from Inter Milan ‘perhaps, under certain conditions, could become an obligation’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd signing ‘expected to hit £67m’ as ‘late’ Arsenal hijack fails

👉 Man Utd: 12-goal PL striker ‘very happy’ to join Red Devils as £30m transfer ‘very close’

👉 Man Utd players ‘unhappy’ at ‘penny-pinching’ Ratcliffe for Europa League final decision

The €40m the Red Devils paid for Zirkzee is described as ‘not a stratospheric figure for a top-level striker’ if Man Utd are looking to get their money back, while ‘even the salary would not be an obstacle’.

As well as Hojlund, ‘it is likely that they too would look favorably on a new placement for Zirkzee’ if INEOS can bring in the new faces they want in the summer.

Speaking in January, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that there was “uncertainty” surrounding Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford.

Ornstein said: “I think there’s been uncertainty around his immediate future because his transfer so far from Bologna hasn’t really gone to plan. There’s a feeling inside United at the moment that maybe that was a mistake.

“It is very early days, and this story focuses on him and his intentions. Despite a lot of interest reportedly building from elsewhere, he doesn’t intend to leave at the time of recording, and things can change.”