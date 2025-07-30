Joshua Zirkzee and Bryan Mbeumo could be joined by Ollie Watkins this summer.

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee is “not really worried” about the Red Devils being linked to Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins this summer.

The Red Devils have already brought in two attacking improvements this summer with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arriving from Wolves and Brentford respectively.

But a new centre-forward is still top of their list of priorities this summer with The Athletic reporting on Tuesday that RB Leipzig’s Sesko and Aston Villa’s Watkins are now their main two targets.

Man Utd were understood to be having a meeting this week to determine whether a move for Sesko could be too expensive with a deal for Watkins potentially cheaper.

It has been rumoured that a deal for either Watkins or Sesko could see Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund, who only scored seven Premier League goals between them last season, leave in the summer.

When asked about Man Utd being linked to other strikers, Zirkzee said: “I think it’s part of being at this club.

“To be honest, I don’t read the news but if another striker were to come I guess it’s only good competition so I’m not really worried.

“Everything is for the team, there’s no selfishness here, that’s not my mantra. If it were to help the team then great.”

The Netherlands international contributed seven goals and two assists in 49 appearances in all competitions last term and Zirkzee is looking to show his “best form” in the upcoming campaign.

Zirkzee added: “I don’t think I’ve shown my best form.

“I think I was on my way towards it [before his injury], but I think there’s improvement every day for all of us.

“[Amorim] wants goals so that’s what I have to work on. That’s what it all comes down to.

“I’m a different profile but in the end if you’re up top you’re supposed to score goals, I’m not going to take that fact away. But the most important thing is that we win so if Bruno scores 60 goals and we win all the games that’s fine.”

Watkins would bring more experience than Sesko and Mbeumo, who has played with the Aston Villa striker when they were both at Brentford, with the new Man Utd winger endorsing a move for his former team-mate.

Mbeumo told Rio Ferdinand on the Man Utd legend’s YouTube channel: “Ollie is a complete striker, he can do a lot of things. He can drop to be available or go in behind.

“That is really good for me as a winger because you can use his pace to fit in there. Plus he can combine as well. It’s really good.”

Speaking about his move to Man Utd, Mbeumo added: “You want to play on the greatest stages in the world. And Old Trafford is one of them,’ he said of his move to United, who finished just 15th in the Premier League last season.

“So being able to play here every two weeks is just big. When I spoke properly with the gaffer, he said “we are people who like winning, and we want to be the best team”, and of course that’s what we will try to do.

“We had a very friendly and constructive conversation. He explained his project to me, what he wanted to do and I really clicked on that.

“I’m someone who likes a challenge. As a forward, you always want to make an imprint in the game, helping people to score or scoring yourself.

“I always want to be better than I was yesterday. I’m very demanding of myself and try to do my best. I don’t like to put limits on myself.”