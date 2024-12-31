Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee was ‘reduced to tears’ in the tunnel as the Red Devils lost 2-0 to Newcastle on Monday night, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim’s side were beaten by the better side at Old Trafford as goals in the first half from Alexander Isak and Joelinton secured all three points for Eddie Howe’s outfit.

Man Utd have now lost four matches in a row in all competitions and remain in 14th position in the Premier League table and just seven points from the relegation zone.

Erik ten Hag and INEOS spent £36.5m on Zirkzee in the summer transfer window as he arrived from Serie A side Bologna as one of five new signings.

But the 23-year-old has largely been ineffective with four goals and two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions this season and Zirkzee was substituted after just 33 minutes against Newcastle.

Zirkzee was visibly upset and both beIN Sports and Sky Germany reported (via the Daily Mail) seeing Zirkzee with tears in his eyes in the tunnel after Man Utd fans cheered his substitution.

Man Utd boss Amorim insisted they will “support” Zirkzee and admitted the Netherlands international “is suffering” at the moment.

Amorim told Sky Sports: “I talked with Josh about that, because it’s important to express the message, but I’m always thinking about the team, and, in that moment, it was important for the team for Josh to go out.

“You have to think about the team and also, sometimes about the player, because the player is suffering. I was there a few years ago and I know that he wants [it], because I saw it during the week, and that’s the most important thing.

“He’s a really good lad, so you’ll have the support and you will prepare the next game.

“It’s some moments, and you have some examples like Harry Maguire, that have some tough moments, but that is life in every profession.

“So we will support Josh and continue because, like I said, Newcastle were a better team. Was not better than Josh, was better than Manchester United.’

And former Man Utd defender Gary Neville had some sympathy for Zirkzee too after the “brutal” reaction from the Red Devils fans.

Neville added: “I actually feel sorry for him, I really do.

“I know that he’s earning a lot of money here but there is a human being in there that’s basically being cheered off by his own fans and that is brutal.

“I’ve not seen that too many times at Old Trafford in the 43 years that I’ve been coming here.”

And now our friends at TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd forward Zirkzee ‘has asked his agents to find a destination in Italy (even temporarily) where the pressure is not too much’.

As well as interest from Juventus and AC Milan, the report reveals that his former club Bologna ‘have now made clear their willingness to welcome the player back on loan’.