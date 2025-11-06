Man Utd star told to leave Old Trafford after ‘wrong decision’ as Romano reveals interest

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee “should have stayed in Italy” with the Dutchman making the “wrong decision” to join the Red Devils, according to Ruud Gullit.

Zirkzee moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 when compatriot Erik ten Hag was still at the club after a good season for Serie A side Bologna.

The Netherlands international cost Man Utd £36.5m with Zirkzee contributing six goal and two assists in 51 appearances in all competitions since joining.

Only 21 of those appearances have come from the start of matches with Zirkzee being used as a substitute more often that not, especially this season.

Zirkzee has played just five times this season and failed to start a match under Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim with January giving the Dutchman a chance to move on.

And former Chelsea and Netherlands star Gullit insists that Zirkzee should have never joined Man Utd with the forward enjoying his time in Italy.

Gullit told The Metro: “I think from my point of view that he should have stayed in Italy, because he was really striving.

“He was really doing well at Bologna, and I was hoping that he would go to Milan. I think that as soon as he went to Manchester United, it was the wrong decision.

“I mean, for a lot of players, moving to Manchester United has been the wrong decision. And whoever leaves them, plays well everywhere around Europe. I just hope that there’s a solution for him.

“Go back to Italy on loan if you can. Just play football. He’s a good player. But at the moment, it’s difficult at Manchester United. They found a little form in the past couple of weeks, and I hope for Manchester United that they continue that. Because a good Manchester United is good for the Premier League as well.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Zirkzee has “not formally asked to leave” Man Utd but the Netherlands international wants more minutes before the 2026 World Cup.

Romano has said on his YouTube channel: “Joshua Zirkzee has not formally asked to leave Manchester United, but he is in a similar position to Mainoo – eager for more game time ahead of the World Cup. He remains professional and fully focused in training, and Ruben Amorim is happy with his attitude.

“That said, interest is building. West Ham are looking for a striker and have Zirkzee on their shortlist, while Roma in Italy are also exploring the situation. Whether he moves will depend entirely on United’s approval for a loan deal. If given the green light, England and Italy are likely destinations.”

Kobbie Mainoo is another player who could leave Man Utd in the January transfer window with Romano bring an update on Zirkzee’s team-mate.

Romano added: “Kobbie Mainoo wanted to go on loan late in the summer transfer window, but Manchester United and Ruben Amorim decided against it at the time. Mainoo is still not playing regularly, so he remains open to a six-month loan move in January, returning to United in the summer.

“The final decision will depend on Manchester United’s plans – whether they bring in another midfielder, and on Amorim’s preference to maintain his current squad. There is interest from West Ham, offering guaranteed minutes, and from Napoli, who are looking for midfield cover after Kevin De Bruyne’s injury.”